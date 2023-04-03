‘Justified: City Primeval’ to Debut at ATX TV Festival

The FX series Justified: City Primeval will have its world premiere at the ATX TV Festival, which runs from June 1-4. The show picks up after 15 years since Marshal Raylan Givens, played by Timothy Olyphant, left Kentucky. The show also extends the Justified universe and is based on Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. So, this new series will premiere this summer on FX. Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, showrunners and executive producers, join the cast and crew at a June 1 screening and conversation.

ATX TV Festival Also Features ‘Dawson’s Creek’ 25th Anniversary Screening

Besides Justified: City Primeval, the ATX TV Festival will include a Dawson’s Creek 25th-anniversary screening and conversation. The festival’s 12th edition will also host conversations with the cast and crews of Outlander, The Good Doctor, Primo, Jury Duty, Everyone Is Doing Great, and The Righteous Gemstones.

The festival’s opening day will also feature a conversation with the cast and creatives of Outlander, with a sneak peek at the upcoming seventh season. Panelists for this show are set to be announced soon, Variety reports.

The Dawson’s Creek 25th Anniversary screening and conversation will give fans the opportunity to rewatch the pilot episode in a communal setting. A look back with the creatives behind the series follows the screening. The conversation will include writers and producers Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere), Rina Mimoun (Mistresses), Gina Fattore (Parenthood), Anna Fricke (Being Human), Maggie Friedman (Firefly Lane) and moderator Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries). Additional panelists will be named at a later time and date.

Meanwhile, the women behind The Good Doctor will join a panel to discuss the series’ most impactful moments and what fans can expect in the coming season. Panelists include executive producer Erin Gunn, co-showrunner Liz Friedman, and cast members Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, and Bria Samoné Henderson.

HBO Series ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Debuts Season 3 At Festival

The Righteous Gemstones cast members John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, and Cassidy Freeman will join creator, writer, executive producer, and actor Danny McBride for the Season 3 premiere of the HBO comedy series.

Amazon Freevee will host two separate panels and screenings for its upcoming original series, Primo and Jury Duty. The Primo panel will include executive producer Shea Serrano and stars Ignacio Diaz-Silverio (The Good Fight) and Christina Vidal (The Terminal List). The series will premiere on May 19. The Jury Duty panel will have executive producers Nicholas Hatton, David Bernad, showrunner Cody Heller and casting director Susie Farris on board. The mockumentary series will premiere this month.