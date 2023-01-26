‘Justified’ Is Coming Back: Here’s When the Revival Is Expected to Premiere

It has been more than seven years since Justified went off the air. Since then, fans have been hoping for a chance to get to see more of Timothy Olyphant’s Raylan Givens. Last year, they learned that their wishes had been granted. The new reboot City Primeval is coming this year. The new series sees Givens moving from Harlan, Kentucky to Chicago, Illinois 10 years after the events of the original show. Fans are more than ready to see what the new show has to offer. Unfortunately, there has been no word on a premiere date.

Currently, FX hasn’t announced an official release date for Justified: City Primeval. However, GoldDerby reports that the new series will air this summer. More specifically, the outlet predicts it will premiere in June. This makes sense.

Conventional wisdom tells us that FX wouldn’t release the Justified reboot without fanfare. So far, they haven’t shared any promotional material to whet the audience’s appetite. That kind of media blitz usually goes on for a month or two. So, we could start seeing teasers and trailers in the spring with an early summer premiere. However, that’s all speculation.

On the other hand, we could see Justified: City Primeval hitting screens a little earlier than that. Boyd Holbrook plays Raylan Givens’ new foe, Clement Mansell. He predicts we’ll see the show premiere this spring.

Last year, Holbrook said, “I’ve got Justified: City Primeval coming out in the spring.” During that interview, the actor compared the new series to the 2017’s brutal superhero flick Logan. “It’s going to be fantastic. I saw some cuts of that. It’s kind of like Logan on bath salts.” For those who watched the bleak and brutal Wolverine-centered X-Men one-off, those words carry some serious weight.

What We Know About Production on Justified: City Primeval

Currently, IMDb lists Justified: City Primeval as being in post-production. So, we know they have finished filming the series. Production began in the spring of 2022 in Chicago. Some reports show that it was not an easy series to shoot. For instance, the team had to halt production twice due to violent crime.

First, several cars engaged in a rolling gunfight burst through the barricades on the Justified set. Cast and crew had to take cover as bullets whizzed through the streets. During the confusion, Timothy Olyphant reportedly shielded a production assistant from gunfire. Fortunately, everyone walked away physically unscathed.

Not long after the rolling gunfight crashed the Justified set, another incident halted production. Someone tossed an “incendiary device” onto the set. Luckily, it didn’t explode and no one was injured. However, the team did have to halt production.

Whether the new Justified series premieres in the spring or summer, we’ll just be happy to see Raylan Givens doing his thing once more.