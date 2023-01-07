‘Justified’ Revival Producer Drops Major New Preview of Upcoming Series

The Justified revival is gearing up to drop this summer and executive producer Michael Dinner is teasing fans with some juicy details. The sequel series transports Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) from his usual rural backdrop to Detroit. However, the creator of Raylan Givens, Elmore Leonard, often wrote about gritty urban backdrops. The new series is inspired by the late author’s City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Set against a Motor City backdrop, the novel focuses on local cop Ray Cruz. However, for the show, Givens assumes center stage as the protagonist and while Cruz takes up a retired homicide detective role.

“Tim started banging the drum to put Raylan in this world,” executive producer Michael Dinner, told TV Insider. He explained that Olyphant was introduced to the Elmore Leonard novel while working with Quentin Tarantino on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The director and actor seemed to agree that the novel would make a great season of Justified. “That’s how this mashup started.”

In Justified: City Primeval, the timeline has progressed 10 years and Raylan is now a part-time father to his daughter Willa (played by Olyphant’s real-life Vivian). While in Detroit, he collides with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), an exemplary foe of Elmore’s according to Dinner.

Unlike the persuasive and morally complex Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) of Justified, this antagonist has no moral boundaries according to executive producer Dave Andron. “He’s a more unpredictable, dangerous bad guy for Raylan — who’s now a little slower on the draw.”

The new ‘Justified’ antagonist will test Raylan’s mettle

Boyd Holbrook, the actor who plays Mansell in the show, enthusiastically expressed his excitement for its upcoming debut. “I have Justified: City Primeval coming out in the spring,” he told Inverse recently. He compares his new role to a brutal villain he played in 2017’s superhero epic, Logan. “[Justified: City Primeval is] going to be fantastic. I saw some cuts of that. It’s kind of like Logan on bath salts.”

Additionally, tempting the marshal is Carolyn Wilder (Oscar-nominated Aunjanue Ellis), Mansell’s alluring attorney. Of course, Raylan falls for her instantly. “It’s three characters on this collision course,” Dinner explains, “and you wonder who, if any of them, comes out alive.”

Of course, fans of the original series are dying to know if any other OG characters will be joining Raylan. Andron warns them not to hold their breath. “Some old characters do show up,” the producer told Entertainment Weekly. “But that’s one of those things the audience is going to have to get their head around: It is a pretty new cast. It’s a new group of cops that are around him. It’s cops in Detroit, not marshals in Kentucky,” he explained. “It really is a standalone Raylan story, just with a few old friends sprinkled throughout.” Joining the cast of this spinoff series are Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, and Victor Williams.