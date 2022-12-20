‘Justified’ Sequel Series Starring Timothy Olyphant on the Way, But It’s Going to Be Very Different

Roughly 7 years after the finale of Justified’s first run on TV, the revival of the series is set to kick off in 2023.

The new season is expected to chart a very different course than the first go around, which aired for 6 seasons on FX between 2010 and 2015. The show amassed both a dedicated following and critical acclaim. It was arguably the biggest modern western on television prior to the explosion of Yellowstone, which first aired in 2018. The show scored nominations for eight primetime Emmy Awards and won 2.

A Look Back At The First 6 Seasons Of Justified

The series follows the dramatic exploits of Givens, a wild card U.S. Marshal who enforces his own brand of justice while routinely blurring the moral and legal lines associated with his badge. Most of the show takes place in Kentucky. It’s very much a modern western though, as it stars a gunfighter in a stetson. The series picks up after Givens wins a high-profile pistol duel with a drug lord in Miami. With a target on his back from criminal enterprises, the deputy U.S. Marshall gets transferred back to his home state of Kentucky. There he must contend with murky connections from his past life, prior to the badge, if he wants to stay alive.

The plot twist is that Raylan Givens comes from a family tradition of organized crime. His hometown in the show is the eastern Kentucky city of Harlan. Much of the plot centers around his ongoing personal and professional feud with longtime friend/foe Boyd Crowder. It’s a role played to perfection by Walton Goggins. Though one is a criminal kingpin and the other is a federal lawman, they seem to take turns being the good guy and the bad guy throughout the show. The show became well known for consistently playing different versions of the iconic and dramatically relevant song You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.

The show is well-defined by its shootouts. The main character often intentionally entices criminals to pull their weapons on him. As the bad guys make a move for their holsters, Givens’ trigger finger often moves quicker. Throughout the show, Givens walks away from gunfight after gunfight as the winner. He then often must prove that his use of lethal force was “justified” as self-defense.

Some of the show’s very best shootouts are still available on YouTube.

The Justified Reboot Is Coming But The Storyline Will Be Different

The new chapter of Justified will still focus on Raylan Givens. However, this time he’ll be in a new city trying to outsmart and outshoot a new arch-nemesis. The highly anticipated revival series, Justified: City Primeval, will pick up 10 years after the previous seasons ended. This time the gunslingin’ adventures will take place in the city of Detroit. There, Raylan Givens will face off with a notoriously violent and sociopathic desperado as well as the outlaw lawyer who protects him.

The new storyline will be based on Elmore Leonards’s esteemed crime novel, City Primeval. He is the same author who wrote the short story Fire In The Hole. That story was part of the original inspiration for the show’s initial launch.

Hear About The New Changes Directly From Two Showrunners

Showrunners Dave Andron and Michael Dinner recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the decision to bring the show back after ending it with a finale that seemed to meet the lofty expectations fans had for the show.

“The cool thing about it is that tonally, it feels like the show we did, but it also feels very different. The great thing about doing Elmore’s stuff is that we say that you don’t see the joke coming. You don’t see the violence coming. And you don’t see the emotion coming sometimes, and everything kind of sneaks up on you,’ said Dinner. “It’s surprising. To me, it feels like a grown-up version of what we did. It feels both familiar and different, and has all these new characters who feel of this universe.”

Andron added that although the show will stay true to its roots, the main characters’ persona will also be a little more modern than it was in earlier episodes. “Raylan has always had a pretty specific code. There was a lot of gun violence in the show, but Raylan lived by a certain code and did things the right way. We wanted to bring him into the moment where he maybe had a little bit more of an understanding of what he was part of and the bigger picture in that way, paying a little more tribute to the world we live in and being aware of it.”