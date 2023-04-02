Keanu Reeves Agrees With Fans on Harsh Criticism of Early Flop: ‘I Got Kicked in the Teeth’

More than 30 years after he starred in the film Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Keanu Reeves admits the early criticism surrounding the 1992 horror flick may have been on point.

During an interview with FandomWire, Reeves said that he deserved the criticism for his role in the early ’90s film. “I think Dracula, I got kicked in the teeth,” the actor said. “And maybe deservedly so for my English accent.”

However, aside from his English accent, Keanu Reeves said he thinks Dracula is a wonderful film. “I think Francis Ford Coppola made a work of art that was maybe ahead of its time. The performance, Gary Oldman, so good.”

Along with discussing Dracula, Reeves said he doesn’t go out of his way to pick roles he thinks will be a huge hit at the box office. He noted he likes having a “variety” in his roles. Other factors in his decision to sign on to films include the location of the production as well as the filmmaker and script. “For me, it’s always been how can we have a variety? What’s the filmmaker? Where’s it being made? Again, what’s the script? What’s the story? What’s the role?”

‘Dracula’ Director Francis Ford Coppola Revealed More Details About Keanu Reeves’ English Accent

Dracula director Francis Ford Coppola spoke about Keanu Reeves’ accent in the film in 2015. She told Entertainment Weekly that she and the production team knew it was tough for him to “affect” an English accent.

“He tried so hard,” Coppola recalled. “That was the problem, actually — he wanted to do it perfectly and in trying to do it perfectly it came off as stilted. I tried to get him to just relax with it and not do it so fastidiously.”

However, Coppola admitted she wasn’t sure if she was critical of Keanu, mainly because of her personal feelings for him. “But that’s because I like him personally so much,” she explained. “To this day he’s a prince in my eyes.”

Coppola also addressed Keanu Reeves’ comments about being “burnt out” from so much work when he arrived on the 1992 film’s set. “I know the critics gave him trouble about the accent. But of all the young people I’ve met in the film industry, he’s so endearing and sincere, and a good person, and a generous person, and I’m glad I came to know that. He’s the nicest person you’ll ever want to meet.”

Despite the criticism of Reeves’ infamous English accent, Dracula ended up being actually successful and even won three Oscars. It also won numerous awards at the 20/20 Awards. Others who starred in the film with Reeves included Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, and Cary Elwes.