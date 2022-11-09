Keanu Reeves Appearing in New John Wick Spinoff ‘Ballerina’

Keanu Reeves is in Prague now and will soon begin filming Ballerina, the John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas. This is in addition to the news that Ian McShane will be coming back in the film as Winston, the manager of The Continental Hotel, Collider reports. At this time, it is unclear whether Reeves will have a supporting or starring role in Ballerina.

The John Wick franchise, which started in 2014 with the release of the first film by Chad Stahelski, has rapidly grown and expanded. In addition to three more films—including the much-anticipated John Wick 4—there are also two spinoff projects currently in development. One of these is Ballerina, which is being filmed in Prague under the direction of Len Wiseman (Underworld, Live Free or Die Hard).

“Having [Wiseman] on board and approaching some of the action design from a slightly different perspective, meaning the set pieces, the character involvement, how and what he wants to do during the action sequences, makes it kind of fresh,” Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter. “So, we’re not just copying ourselves over and over again with gun-fu or something like that. And because the character is different, we’re going to get a different take on things. But as far as the level, the competence or the style of action? Yes. I plan to be there to assist whenever I can. And our 87eleven stunt team will be very actively involved in helping Len in all his action needs.”

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick franchise continues to expand

Producer Basil Iwanyk was ecstatic about managing to get McShane back, too. “We’re thrilled to have Ian McShane joining us for a pivotal role in Ballerina,” Iwanyk said in a statement. “He’s been such an integral part of the franchise since the original John Wick. It’s been fun to have him on this journey as the Wick universe expands.”

The Continental, a John Wick prequel series focusing on the hotel of the same name and Winston’s life in earlier years is also in development. With the franchise continuing to expand and begin exploring prequel stories, fans are left to speculate where Ballerina will fit into the timeline. It is currently unknown if the film takes place before John Wick or closer to the upcoming fourth installment. Stahelski has returned to Ballerina alongside Iwanyk and Lee but it is unclear if he will direct.

A few weeks ago, it was reported Keanu Reeves had left the Hulu project, Devil in the White City. In addition to this work commitment, he is also preparing for the Netflix adaptation of his comic book BRZRKR. According to sources close to him, he may even direct this new movie endeavor.

Reeves will be appearing alongside his former Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne in John Wick 4. In addition to McShane, other cast members include Charon (Lance Reddick), Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown.