Keanu Reeves Begged For Nearly 2 Decades for a Sequel to This Movie, And It’s Finally Happening

It’s been nearly 20 years since Keanu Reeves brought us the now cult-classic film Constantine. When the 2005 film hit the silver screen, fans of the comic book Hellblazer for which Constantine was based flocked to the theaters. However, the Keanu Reeves-led action movie didn’t make huge waves throughout the entertainment industry during its initial release.

Since then, however, Constantine has found major success among movie lovers. So much success, in fact, that studio execs are now responding to Reeves’ call for a sequel.

“I don’t know if it was unfinished business but it was definitely a role that I loved,” Keanu Reeves says of his part in Constantine.

Reeves adds that he was also impressed with the work that Constantine’s director, Francis Lawrence, did on the film. Plus, the star says, “I loved playing that character, and I really enjoyed the film.”

So, Reeves remembers, he started searching for a way to get the sequel off the ground.

In remembering his efforts to bring Constantine 2 to audiences, Keanu Reeves says he “kept asking” about the possibility “almost every year.”

“I’d be like, ‘Can I please?’ [and] they’d be like, ‘No, no!'” the star remembers.

Reeves notes that the team working on the sequel’s script is only at the beginning of the process. According to the star, those working on the film are “just starting to try and put a story together.”

But, the tempered expectations do not make this news any less exciting, the star says.

“It’s exciting,” Keanu Reeves says.

“It’s almost like an open playground that we can hopefully cook something up and play in, and I guess to get out of the playground and prepare a meal,” Reeves ponders.

“But I’m looking forward to it, and hopefully it can happen,” he continues. “You don’t know how these things go. But I’m definitely going to try my darndest to try and realize that dream.”

Keanu Reeves Opens Up About Filming John Wick 4

Recently, Keanu Reeves opened up to ComicBook, sharing how John Wick 4 is the hardest film he has ever made.

Reeves explained that when it came to the action scenes, John Wick 4 was the most intense film. But, the star says, “that’s what makes it good.”

“There’s a lot of people that are coming after [Wick],” Reeves explains. “And there [are] a lot of different kinds of scenes that are fun for the action. The table is this world above the world; and the people, the assassins, under the table are as boundless as the grains of sand on the beach. So there [are] a lot of people coming after John Wick. But really, for the John Wick film[s], it’s really just the invention of the scene, right? How can you do these scenes?”