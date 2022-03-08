keanu-reeves-called-one-grandma-because-she-loved-his-movies

Just when we thought Keanu Reeves couldn’t get any dreamier, we found out that he once called a stranger’s 80-year-old grandma just to lift her spirits.

The story came from a Reddit post asking users about “something a famous person has done that just completely changed how [they] viewed them.”

Someone called afdc92 shared the Keanu Reeves tale.

Apparently, the Redditor’s grandma had a stroke in her 70s, and it forced her to “live the last 10 years of her life” housebound. So she passed her time by watching movies.

And Keanu Reeves flicks were her favorite. The actor reminded her of her late husband when he was a young man, so she developed quite a crush on him.

The grandma made it a point to catch all of Reeves’ movies “from Bill and Ted to The Matrix.”

“Watching movies was her main hobby,” the user wrote. “And [they] became almost like friends to her because she so rarely got to see any of her own.”

Shortly after The Matrix was released, the Redditor’s uncle was visiting LA on business, and while eating at a “really swanky restaurant,” he noticed Reeves walk in with a date. And when the actor finished his meal, the uncle decided to tell Reeves about his mother’s crush.

“I don’t usually do this,” the uncle said when he approached Reeves. “But I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mother loves you and has seen all of your movies. You remind her of my dad.”

Once the Speed star heard the story, he proved why he has a reputation of being Hollywood’s nicest guy.

Keanu Reeves asked the user’s uncle if he could borrow his cell phone because he wanted to “give [the grandma] a call.”

“He spoke with my grandmother for several minutes, and it absolutely made her year,” afdc92 added. “She was so isolated. And his genuine kindness to her and interest in her showed what a truly amazing man he is.”

All Redditors Agreed that the Sweet Story About Keanu Reeves Calling a Lonely Grandma is Believable

Because the story came from a Reddit post, there is no way to verify that it’s true. But all the commenters agreed that any story about Keanu Reeves being a nice guy is totally believable.

“There is virtually no positive story I would not instantly believe about Keanu Reeves,” commented moubliepas. “It’s been conditioned, after 20 years of just reading stories about random, wholesome acts of non-showy kindness. If I went downstairs and found our kitchen had been remodeled and cleaned overnight and was told ‘yeah Keanu Reeves just flew to the UK and sat on the train for 2 hours to do our kitchen, wouldn’t accept any money, I’d probably believe it.”