Keanu Reeves Chokes Back Emotion Remembering Lance Reddick at ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Premiere: VIDEO

Days after the sudden passing of Lance Reddick, Keanu Reeves chokes back emotion while remembering the actor at the John Wick: Chapter 4 Los Angeles premiere.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere, Keanu Reeves became emotional as he talked about Lance Reddick. “Every time you were in his presence, he was such a special person, special artist, and he had a grace and dignity, and a passion for life and his craft. Just to be in his light and to be in his presence and get a chance to work with him, every day was special.”

Keanu Reeves pays tribute to his friend Lance Reddick at the premiere of #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/knZGK6e89s — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 21, 2023

Director Chat Stahelski pointed out that the late actor being one of the first people cast in the original John Wick film.

“Lance walked in the first day in the suit, and we stood up and we were like, ‘OK, take one,’ and it was good; take two and he was like, ‘What can I do better?’ And we were like, ‘Lance we really don’t know what we’re doing but please help us,” Stahelski recalled. The filmmaker then said that Reddick mentored the John Wick team through the first day of shooting. “He was so kind, so generous, and we still joke about it today. He’s always been the most collaborative, most positive guy I’ve ever met.”

Lance Reddick is known for his role in the John Wick franchise as well as HBO’s hit series The Wire. Authorities discovered his body at his Los Angeles home on Friday (March 17th). The cause of death is not available, however, his death appeared to be natural.

Laurence Fishburne Describes Lance Reddick As Being ‘The Heart’ Of the ‘John Wick’ Films in ‘Many Ways’

While also at the John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere in Los Angeles, Laurence Fishburne became emotional at the mention of the late actor. He described Lance Reddick as being the “heart” of the John Wick films in many ways.

“We lost our brother,” Fishburne explained. “But we made a beautiful movie, it’s the best of all of them, and I think people are going to love it and that’s what it’s about, right? He wouldn’t want us to not do this.”

Fellow John Wick star Ian McShane further described Reddick as a great colleague as well as a great actor and most of all great human being. During the premiere, attendees wore a blue ribbon as a way to honor the late actor. Each attendee received a ribbon as well as a message about the ribbon’s meaning. “We kindly ask you to wear this royal blue ribbon in honor of our dear friend Lance Reddick,” the message reads.