Keanu Reeves Compares ‘Scary’ Rise of AI, Deepfakes to a Real-Life Matrix

While promoting the fourth film in the John Wick franchise, Keanu Reeves opened up about how the rise of AI is like a real-life matrix.

While speaking to Wired recently, Reeves spoke about the rise of AI. “I was trying to explain the plot of The Matrix to this 15-year-old once, and that the character I played was really fighting for what was real,” he explained. “And this young person was like, ‘Who cares if it’s real?’ People are growing up with these tools.”

Keanu then explained that while people are now listening to music and NFT digital art already made by AI, he noted there’s a “corporatocracy” behind it that’s looking to control those items. “Culturally, socially, we’re gonna be confronted by the value of real, or the nonvalue. And then what’s going to be pushed on us? What’s going to be presented to us?”

Reeves also discussed dealing with being “deepfaked” into various telecom commercials. He described the situation as being frustrating. “When you give a performance in a film, you know you’re going to be edited,” he said. “But you’re participating in that.”

However, Reeves said that if an actor gets into “deepfake land,” it has none of their points of view. “That’s scary,” he admitted. “It’s going to be interesting to see how humans deal with these technologies. They’re having such cultural, sociological impacts, and the species is being studied.”

Keanu went on to ad that technologies are finding places in various industries. This includes medicine, entertainment, and politics. It all also impacts how everyone goes to war and work as well.

Keanu Reeves Turns His Attention to Talking About ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Being Released Theatrically

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves spoke about if it is important for him to have John Wick: Chapter 4 to be released theatrically following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the power of cinema—part of it is its novelty, but also its scale,” Reeves explained. “You see a close-up of a wonderful performance with emotions and storytelling that touch you. Whether it’s horror or action or comedy, you’re seeing a face that’s, you know, 20 feet tall. Yeah. You’re, like, there. The intimacy of that.”

Keanu then discussed the comparison between the John Wick franchise and The Matrix moves. “If we’re gonna compare them, they both were original ideas with visionary filmmakers.”

Reeves also explained that the John Wick films have got a “cool thing” going on where everyone is bad. This makes the franchise stand out from other franchises. “They’re bad people,” he said about the characters, including his character John Wick. “But they’re also super moral and ethical. Well, not even ethical, but there’s a code. You root for John Wick.”