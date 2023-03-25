Keanu Reeves ‘Cut a Gentleman’s Head Open’ During ‘John Wick’ Stunts: ‘That Really F—ing Sucked’

The John Wick series has quickly become with Hollywood’s premiere action adventure franchise thanks to its epic set pieces and over-the-top stunts. John Wick: Chapter 4 captivates audiences as much with its visuals as it does its story — the culmination of a nearly decade-long partnership between actor Keanu Reeves and writer/director Chad Stahelski.

Therefore, after so many fight sequences, so many squib bullets, and so many car chases, it’s no surprise that stuntmen (and actors, alike) have suffered their share of real-life bruises while filming the epic assassin franchise.

ComicBook.com asked Reeves exactly how many accidents actually happen on set while making a John Wick movie.

“Well I mean everyone feels pretty tired – but it’s the best kind of tired,” Reeves said. “It’s like you climbed a mountain now you’re resting; like you finished the game and you won. So in terms of accidents: I made a mistake once – I cut a gentleman’s head open. So that really f*****g sucked (excuse my language). But other than that – oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay.”

Reeves also stressed the importance of both official safety rules, which all businesses must adhere to, including show business; and of looking out for fellow coworkers while performing stunts. He said good work requires forcus.

“All of this to say: that you do have to take care,” Reeves said. “But it’s great that everyone [on set] is watching out for each other. So there’s some bruising and aches and pains, but [imitates official PSA announcement] ‘No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!'”

Hollywood has relied on stunts for decades, but few films reach the level of planning and beauty as John Wick stunts

Critically, the latest Wick film is making waves in Hollywood. The film earned a franchise-high Rotten Tomatoes score thus far, with some critics dubbing it the “best action film of the decade.” The film’s opening preview Thursday also smashed expectations, bringing in over $8M headed into its opening weekend. Analysts now expect a windfall of around $70M for its opening weekend.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum turned in a franchise-best, 3-day opening total of $56.8M back in May 2019.

The current fourth installment is also tracking higher than other similar genre films, like Halloween (2018) and Bad Boys for Life (2020), both of which did $60-$70M opening weekends.

Parabellum ranked as Keanu Reeves’ second best opening of all-time at the domestic box office, behind 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded, which posted a Friday-Sunday of $91.7M in a five-day weekend which did $134.2M.

After factoring in foreign markets like UK, Germany, Australia, France, Italy, Spain and Mexico, Chapter 4 is on track for $115M, analysts predict.