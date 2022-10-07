Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report

The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.

The mini-series is about the 1893 Chicago World Fair and its connection to one of the first modern serial killers, H.H. Holmes. Daniel H. Burnham, an ambitious but visionary architect is working on the Fair, with Holmes lurking in the shadows. Keanu Reeves was to play Burnham in what would have been his first significant American television series. A replacement has yet to be found. At the time of this writing, no one has been cast as Holmes. According to reports, Reeves was in negotiations to star in the project since January.

Appian Way’s Martin Scorsese, Rick Yorn, and Leonardo DiCaprio executive produce the series alongside Stacey Sher, Sam Shaw, and Mark Lafferty. Sam Shaw is writing the screenplay and will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Lila Byock also being an executive producer. The series will be produced in collaboration with Paramount Television Studios and NBC Signature.

Keanu Reeves’s exit from the series is just one of many setbacks the project has had

Reeves leaving the project is just the tip of the iceberg with this project’s issues. The newest chapter in the long history of the book’s movie development. In 2010, DiCaprio obtained the rights to Holmes with plans of adapting it into a film in which he would play the leading role. Scorsese jumped on board to direct in 2015. Billy Ray began writing the script. However, Hollywood was first introduced to this idea by Tom Cruise and Paula Wagner through their company named Cruise/Wagner banner which had a deal with Paramount. Unfortunately, their option lapsed in 2004.

Keanu Reeves rarely acts on television. It would have been Reeves’s first major television role since the short-lived Bill and Ted animated series in 1990. Todd Field, the three-time Oscar nominee who has directed In the Bedroom and Little Children, will helm the series. Before Devil in the White City begins shooting, Field will release his first movie in over 15 years, Tár. Cate Blanchett stars as the first female chief conductor of a major German orchestra in this drama.

Keanu Reeves’s recent films include Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) and The Matrix Resurrections (2021). Last summer, he was a voice in DC League of Super-Pets (2022). He is confirmed to return as John Wick in the next sequel, John Wick: Chapter 4, which will be released on March 24, 2023.