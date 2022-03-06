Keanu Reeves Is Game for Another ‘Matrix’ Movie, But Here’s Why It Likely Won’t Happen

While lead actor Keanu Reeves is on board for another Matrix film, the actor felt that the series is likely over for good.

Keanu Reeves discussed the potential of a fifth Matrix movie.

However, Reeves revealed his one condition: Director Lana Wachowski also must return.

Additionally, he talked about the legacy of the iconic series.

Keanu Reeves Opens Up About Possibility of Matrix 5

In a recent interview, Reeves addressed whether or not he thinks another Matrix film is in the cards.

“What’s another one?” said Reeves. “Resurrections Redux. Wachowskian! I don’t believe so. If I had to cast a ballot- No, not a ballot, a vote. I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix.”

Additionally, the actor revealed how he came to be in The Matrix Resurrections. After years of unsuccessful pitches for sequels, he finally said yes.

“Warner Bros, who financed and distributed The Matrix trilogy, was considering making another Matrix film, and then I would always go, ‘Well are the Wachowskis involved?'” Reeves explained. “And then it would be, ‘No,’ and I would say, ‘Well, that’s never going to happen.’ But then it started to get closer and closer, and I was like, ‘Hmm… still not gonna happen.’ And then a year, a couple, went by. I got a text, a call from Lana Wachowski, and she was saying that she was considering doing another Matrix film. And I was like, ‘Whaaaat?’ And then she said, ‘Yes.'”

He also spoke of the film’s core theme of confronting the past. In a sense, it brought the Matrix series full circle and acts as a fitting conclusion.

“I mean, it’s so crazy because we’re making a film that we had made 20 years ago, with a film that’s confronting the idea of the past, but being in the present,” said Reeves. “And what’s your relationship to that? Is memory fiction? Is reality turned into a memory is fic- What the heck’s going- How do you feel about it, and how do you feel about what the world is, and your place in it? And, my gosh, it’s really fun. I mean, as an actor, it’s really fun to be able to, like, be in the moment of trying to think of those things and react to them and feel them. You know, it’s grief, it’s… I don’t know.”

Keanu Reeves Discusses Meeting Matrix Fans

Additionally, Reeves explained that he still has fans approach him about the series over 20 years after its first entry.

“Once in a while I’ll meet people who share their experiences with the films – for the most part pretty positive, which is always great to hear,” said the actor. “And it’s cool. I mean, I’m really grateful to be a part of a work of art that has affected so many people positively. Then once in a while, some of my friends who’ve had kids, it’s like, ‘Have they watched The Matrix yet?’ And they’re like, ‘Not yet.’ And then, ‘But now they have,’ you know. I’ve met some of my friends’ kids who have watched The Matrix, which is really cool. And definitely, you know, in the vernacular of the culture.”