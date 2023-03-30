Keanu Reeves Gifted ‘John Wick’ Stunt Team with T-Shirts Displaying Their Onscreen Death Total

Action icon Keanu Reeves recently shared the perfect present he gifted his John Wick: Chapter 4 stunt team. On Wednesday, The New York Times revealed that the Matrix actor had created unique T-shirts for his stunt performers in John Wick: Chapter 4. Each shirt bore an inscription noting how many times each performer was killed onscreen during production. It’s a thoughtful gesture from Reeves to recognize and pay tribute to his hardworking team.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to People, the stunt performers claimed to have racked up as many as 20 onscreen deaths. As the outlet researched for their extensive profile on how the John Wick: Chapter 4 team and director Chad Stahelski created a particular fight scene, they released an accompanying report. The film finally debuted in theaters this past March 24th and has been a huge critical and box-office success.

The sequence necessitated 35 stunt performers, some of whom were killed on camera by John Wick (Reeves) multiple times during the scene. According to Scott Rogers -the stunt coordinator- one performer was most likely “killed” up to a whopping six times.

Keanu Reeves is well known for giving fun crew gifts on his productions

This is not the first time that Reeves, who is well-known for his intricate stunts in movies, has shown unrivaled generosity to his stunt team. In 2021 John Wick stunt performers got Rolex watches as a gift at the conclusion of filming in Paris. Concepcion proudly displayed his new Rolex on Instagram, expressing a big thank you to Reeves. “Got that new new thank you bro KR!”

In John Wick: Chapter 4, audiences accompanied a relentless Wick as he battled to take down the notorious criminal syndicate The High Table. Unsurprisingly, this installment of the saga earned an impressive $73.8 million in its opening weekend according to Box Office Mojo. This is the highest debut total ever for any film in this series.

Of course, audiences and critics alike have embraced the film, as evidenced by its impressive 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Many fans are holding out hope that another installment featuring Reeves could be on the horizon. Recently, Reeves shared with Entertainment Weekly that he is taking a “never say never” approach to appearing in the fifth John Wick movie. Meanwhile, director Chad Stahelski, who has helmed all four installments of the franchise, appears to be on board.

Regardless, John Wick devotees will have the opportunity to witness Keanu Reeves portray the part of John Wick again. Reeves will be appearing in the anticipated spin-off Ballerina alongside Ana de Armas and directed by Underworld director Len Wiseman. Meanwhile, John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently in theaters.