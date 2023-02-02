Keanu Reeves Granted Restraining Order Against Stalker Trespassing on His Property

Not willing to entertain an unwanted guest, Keanu Reeves was reportedly granted a temporary restraining order against a stalker, who believes he is related to the Matrix actor.

According to TMZ, Reeves’ attorney, Mathew Rosegart, headed to court to ask a judge for a temporary restraining order for the actor as well as his partner, Alexandra Grant, against 38-year-old Bryan Dixon. Rosengart claimed that Dixon is transient and has been harassing Reeves and Grant for months.

The legal documents obtained by the media outlet also revealed that Reeves has hired a security firm to investigate Dixon. The man has been showing up to the actor’s property uninvited and is finding different ways to make his way into the area.

The man allegedly trespassed on the actor’s property a total of six times from November through January. The first time Dixon appeared at the actor’s home was on November 5th. He had notably entered through a side gate and fell asleep in the backyard.

After being removed the first time, Dixon then returned the next morning and left a “suspicious and alarming” backpack at Reeve’s house. A DNA testing kid was inside the bag and had been intended to be used on Reeves in an attempt to prove the actor and Dixon are “blood-related.”

However, Reeves’ legal team claims that Dixon is a complete stranger to the Matrix star and that there are some “red flags” about the stalker. This includes Dixon having a bench warrant against him in Rhode Island for allegedly breaking and entertaining with felonious intent. He also reportedly had been possessing burglary tools and committed vandalism. Reeves’ legal team points out that Dixon’s criminal history expands over the course of two decades.

Keanu Reeves’ Stalker Posts ‘Disturbing’ Messages on Social Media and Refers to Himself as ‘Jasper Keith Reeves’

Along with appearing on Reeves’ property half a dozen times over the course of two months, Dixon has also allegedly been posting some disturbing messages on social media. He refers to himself as “Jasper Keith Reeves” as well.

TMZ further reports that Dixon is “setting out” to assign all of his personal “rights” to Keanu Reeves. Dixon also insisted on putting the actor “in charge” of him. The temporary restraining order bars Dixon from coming within 100 yards of Reeves and Grant.

Dixon is the latest stalker Reeves has been dealing with. USA TODAY reported in 2014 that Reeves had two female stalkers. In September of that year, Reeves had woken up in the middle of the night to find a woman in his library. After she had told him she was there to meet him, Reeves called 9-1-1 and had her removed.

A second incident occurred less than a week later with another woman skinny-dipping in the actor’s pool. A pool cleaner discovered the woman and Reeves called 9-1-1 once again.