Keanu Reeves Helping ‘John Wick’ Crew Move Equipment Has Fans Loving Him More Than Ever

Footage of Keanu Reeves helping the film crew of John Wick: Chapter 4 move equipment up some perilous stairs recently hit social media. The clip, shared by Culture Crave on Twitter, shows Reeves in full costume lugging two cases up some steep stairs. At one point, a crew member attempts to take one of the obviously heavy cases, but the veteran actor politely demures.

Keanu Reeves helping the ‘John Wick 4’ production team move equipment 👏 pic.twitter.com/is10GQ8KEr — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 1, 2021

Of course, John Wick fans were charmed by Reeves and his show of solidarity with the crew. “Most humble and nice man in Hollywood change my mind,” one fan wrote. “Man, Christopher Nolan, Keanu, and Tom Cruise are saving Cinema right now,” another user noted.

One fan seemed impressed that an actor would even think to help the crew out. “No cuz they really don’t let talent help it’s more amazing no one is stopping him,” they wrote. Meanwhile, another user pointed out how fit Reeves must be to do the lifting in the first place. “Never forget that Keanu Reeves is a *checks notes* 58-year-old man,” they tweeted. “Other men his age might have difficulty bringing up that much stuff up those stairs.”

An insider points out how rare Keanu Reeves’ actions are

Some folks may be confused about what all the fuss is about. However, radio personality Jay Brody weighed in with a personal experience that helps highlight how rare it is for a star to go to such lengths. “People saying that “he shouldn’t be praised for helping” have no idea what it’s like working in film,” Brody wrote. He then goes on to claim another high-profile actor behaved much differently on set. “Mike Myers had me fired off the set of “The Love Guru” because I made eye contact with him, and I was there as his bodyguard… Give Keanu his roses.”

Meanwhile, John Wick: Chapter 4 is a resounding success – it has achieved both the highest critical acclaim of any installment in the series and unprecedented box office revenue. Audiences and critics alike have embraced the film, as evidenced by its impressive 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Many fans are holding out hope that another installment featuring Reeves could be on the horizon. Recently, Reeves shared with Entertainment Weekly that he is taking a “never say never” approach to appearing in the fifth John Wick movie, and director Chad Stahelski, who has helmed all four installments of the franchise, appears to be on board.

Regardless, John Wick devotees will have the opportunity to witness Keanu Reeves portray the part of John Wick at least once more. Reeves will be appearing in the anticipated spin-off Ballerina alongside Ana de Armas and directed by Underworld director Len Wiseman.