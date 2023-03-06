Keanu Reeves Honors ‘Point Break’ Co-star Patrick Swayze in Emotional Tribute

Ten years after Patrick Swayze’s passing, Keanu Reeves has paid a heartfelt homage to his Point Break co-star. Reeves and Swayze electrified the screen in their 1991 action thriller as Johnny Utah, an undercover FBI agent, and Bodhi – a daring leader of a gang of surfers-turned-bank robbers. With Kathryn Bigelow at the helm, Point Break was a major financial success and earned largely positive reviews. It currently boasts a 71% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lionsgate and Keanu Reeves recently hosted an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit to rally the anticipation for John Wick: Chapter 4. One fan asked about his favorite memory from Point Break, to which he responded with an emotional homage to Patrick Swayze. “Working with Patrick Swayze,” Reeves said. “He was a gentleman and a total pro, a movie star, an inspiration.”

Keanu Reeves also shared memories of Patrick Swayze upon his passing in 2009

In 2009, Keanu Reeves fondly remembered his Point Break co-star Patrick Swayze who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer that year. “There was some sky diving sequences in this film we did together and as filming was going on it came to be that Patrick was jumping out of airplanes all the time,” Reeves told People at the time. “I think he had over 30 jumps during the course of filming and so the production served him with a cease and desist, which he listened to until they got to Hawaii.”

“He was a beautiful person, an artist,” Reeves continued. ” Patrick, he just wanted to experience life and for his work, he wanted to take the opportunity of the film and it gave him that sense….He lived life to the fullest.”

Patrick Swayze became known for playing sensitive tough guys in his movie roles

In 1987, Swayze skyrocketed to fame with his portrayal of Johnny Castle, the brooding dance instructor in Dirty Dancing. This coming-of-age tale took place at a Catskills retreat situated in New York. The five-million-dollar movie is globally adored by both the younger and older generations. Its famous line “nobody puts Baby in a corner” is one of Hollywood’s most-recognized phrases.

After Dirty Dancing, Swayze was often cast in “tough guy with a sensitive side” roles. Point Break and the bar room brawl classic, Road House personify that. Nevertheless, the quirky 1990 romance Ghost undoubtedly solidified Swayze’s position as a leading Hollywood heart-throb. In the romantic fantasy drama, Swayze stars as Sam Wheat. He’s a deceased individual who desperately attempts to reach out to his fiancee Molly Jensen (Demi Moore). The film garnered Whoopie Goldberg an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Elsewhere in the Reddit AMA, Reeves revealed the part he always wanted to play but has alluded him so far. The Matrix star said he has always wanted to play the superhero Wolverine. Many comics fans feel it’s a good fit since both Wolverine and Keanu are Canadian.