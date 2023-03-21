Keanu Reeves Is Game for ‘Speed 3,’ But There’s a Catch

One of Keanu Reeves’ most popular films at the time of its release was Speed. Fast forward nearly 30 years later, and Reeves has become an action star with a heart of gold. Hold that thought.

Asked at the John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere if he would ever consider a return to the Speed franchise, Reeves answered immediately: “of course,” he said with no hesitation, adding one condition – “a great story, a great script.”

Reeves originally starred in the 1994 film before his career had really taken shape. He played LAPD SWAT officer Jack Traven, a cop who must stop an explosive-rigged bus from detonating if its speed drops below 50 miles per hour. But he famously turned down the sequel, 1997’s Speed 2: Cruise Control, because he thought the script lacked substance. And of course his instinct was right — Speed 2 is remembered mostly as a Hollywood joke and one of the worst sequels of all time.

What’s interesting, though, is how Reeves influenced the Traven character from the first installment during preproduction, and how his instincts really carried him through this magnificent career as a Hollywood “good guy” with an edge.

From the beginning, the actor reportedly didn’t approve of how Traven came across in Graham Yost’s original screenplay. So, he compelled uncredited co-writer Joss Whedon to completely rework the character from “a maverick hotshot” to “the polite guy trying not to get anybody killed.” Reeves initially signed on to return in Speed 2, but backed out because he didn’t like the script written by Randall McCormick and Jeff Nathanson. Sounds like it lacks the substance that Reeves has become famous for delivering in his films since.

Keanu Reeves called the action sequences of John Wick a “playful” experience, which may be the secret to his success

And that’s exactly what makes his ascension to the top of Hollywood so intriguing. Reeves has never been lauded as the actor of a generation, or even a particularly special talent. He never crossed over as an A-list director or stretched his legs as an auteur in any traditional sense. Nor did he ever really drop his ‘lovable surfer’ delivery — an air headed mystique that made him a lovable moron in early films.

And yet, Keanu Reeves enjoys more staying power (in a traditionally hyper-masculine genre like action) than most actors who have ever lived. His reputation as a Hollywood dreamboat has even transcended fan circles and made its way tot he internet at large, with many now referring to him as the “internet’s boyfriend.”

While chatting with PEOPLE during the John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere in New York City earlier this month, Reeves said he appreciates all the love he receives from his fans. “I appreciate the goodwill,” the actor said regarding the “boyfriend” label.

So which came first, the chicken or the egg? Did the writing on Speed make it a surprise hit on the early 90s? Or was the secret sauce Reeves’ willingness to highlight his true colors and instincts, which brought warmth to a genre that typically needs more of it? Either way, the formula worked, and continues working three decades later.