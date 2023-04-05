Keanu Reeves Is Teaming Up With Jonah Hill for New Apple TV Project

Keanu Reeves may be busy riding the fame of his highly-successful John Wick: Chapter 4 release, but he already has his next project lined up.

The actor is teaming up with Jonah Hill and Apple for Outcome. The movie was first announced in November and finally found a home with the streamer this week.

Hill will be directing the film, which stars Reeves as Reef, an emotionally damaged Hollywood star who must take on his inner demons after he’s extorted with a video from his past.

Jonah Hill co-wrote Outcome with newcomer Ezra Woods. Hill will also produce alongside Matt Dines (You People) under their shared Strong Baby banner. According to IMDB, Hill will also star in the story.

IndiWire reports that Apple picked up the movie after competing with other streamers.

Keanu Reeves Set to Appear in ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves is basking in the limelight after his latest John Wick installment hit theaters running on March 24. As of today, it’s already earned more than $250 million at the Box Office.

Thanks to the franchise success, Reeves also has another project lined up. A spinoff titled Ballerina starring Ana de Armas is in the works, and Reeves is set to appear in the story as the original scourned assassin.

The movie puts de Armas in the lead as a killed trained in the ancient practices of Ruska Roma. Reeves reportedly shared that the story will take place between John Wick’s Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, according to Screenrant.

While talking to Jimmy Fallon in January, de Armas shared that Keanu Reeves is taking a his normal role in the movie as a hands on self-stunting bad-ass.

“We’ve been in Prague filming for four months,” she said. “We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m sore, I’m bruised.”

“Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene. This man is just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts,” she added. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t complain anymore.’ Because he is doing it. He truly is the best.”

Ballerina, which also stars the late Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, and Ian McShane is scheduled to hit theaters on June 7th 2024.