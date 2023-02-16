Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Final Trailer Previews Longest and Bloodiest Installment Yet

With John Wick: Chapter 4 set to premiere on March 24th, Lionsgate has released the final trailer for Keanu Reeves’ upcoming epic action-packed film.

According to IMDb, Reeves stars in John Wick: Chapter 4 with Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, and Ian McShane. The film follows Wick as he uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. However, before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy, who has powerful alliances.

Director Chad Stahelski spoke to Empire Magazine about the latest film in the John Wick franchise. He described the movie as being a cross between The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, Zatoichi, and a greek myth.

“It gets a little scary after the third one,” Stahelski stated. “Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, ‘f— it, we’re not doing that again.’ So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic.”

Stahelski also said that the film is going to go to multiple places this time. The locations are France, Jordan, and Tokyo. “I travel a lot. I’m in Paris scouting, and see the Arc de Triomphe and I’m like, ‘Okay, I got an idea.’ So I put it in the movie. I’ve got some cowboy friends in the stunt community, so I think, ‘That would be a cool horse gag.’”

The John Wick: Chapter 4 director went on to add that two of the film’s big sequences were last-minute inspirations that he always wanted to try. However, he didn’t know how to do them.

Keanu Reeves Admits ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Is His ‘Hardest Physical Role’ Ever

While speaking to Total Film last month, Keanu Reeves admitted that John Wick: Chapter 4 is literally the hardest physical role he’s ever had so far in his acting career.

“They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox,” he stated. “We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy. There’s 190s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse into-forward 270s, drifting… So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills and to play.”

Keanu Reeves also stated that John Wick: Chapter 4 has the most action of any of the franchise’s films. To him that says a lot. “And it’s more by a good margin,” he declared. “It’s a big show.”

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves also spoke to Wired about why he wanted to have the film with a theatrical release. “It’s dreams, right?” he said. “And immersion. I think the power of cinema- part of it is its novelty, but also its scale. You see a close-up of a wonderful performance with emotions and storytelling that touch you.”

Keanu Reeves went on to add that whether it’s horror, action, or comedy, the audience is seeing a face that’s 20 feet tall. “Yeah. You’re, like, there. The intimacy of that.”