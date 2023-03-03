Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Projected for Franchise’s Biggest Opening Ever

John Wick: Chapter 4 made its debut on tracking with an estimate of $60M-$70M, potentially giving Keanu Reeves‘ franchise its highest opening. Lionsgate is expecting its largest opening since the onset of the pandemic with Chapter 4, a highly anticipated movie. Last weekend was incredibly successful for the studio. Their faith-based title Jesus Revolution opened to $15.8M, and surpassed $20M yesterday, Deadline reports.



Per Deadline, It’s important to keep in mind that movie tracking remains unreliable while the pandemic continues. Generally speaking, opening weekends of threequels see a 10% decrease compared to fourth installments.

The most recent John Wick movie, “Chapter 3 — Parabellum” was a massive success at the box office. Opening weekend alone earned $56.8M and eventually totaled up to an impressive domestic gross of $171M as well as a worldwide total of more than $328 million dollars! This achievement makes it the highest-earning segment in the entire franchise which has amassed over half a billion dollars in profits since its inception.

It is anticipated that Chapter 4 tracking will be met with great success, particularly amongst older audiences. In May 2019 when part 3 was released, 45% of men over 25 and 29% of women over 25 had seen the movie. Meanwhile, 18% of those under twenty-five watched as well.

Keanu Reeves’ participation level in the upcoming John Wick spinoffs is uncertain

Lionsgate is leveraging the remarkable success of John Wick. They are producing both a spinoff movie and a prequel series to further capitalize on this powerful brand. Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, will be released soon. Meanwhile, The Continental is set to premier exclusively on streamer Peacock later this year.

Keanu Reeves has recently disclosed when the Ballerina will take place during an appearance at CCXP, Screenrant reports. Keanu squashed the rumors that Ballerina would be set after the events of Chapter 4. “So the film Ballerina that Ana de Armas stars in being directed by Len Wiseman has already started filming,” Reeves explained. “It takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 and John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Although it has not been confirmed, it is speculated that Reeves may only have a small role in the movie. However, the fact that most of the other leading actors from past movies will return for Ballerina is an indication of how close this spinoff will be related to the original plot. Ballerina is also said to be the first of many John Wick spinoffs, with The Continental limited series being next in line.

The Continental will serve as a prequel to the John Wick series, so it’s unlikely that Reeves will be involved. The series focuses on a younger version of the Ian McShane character, Winston Scott.