Keanu Reeves’ Long-Awaited Sequel Is Still Alive Despite Rumors

Last week, the new DC superhero slate of superhero film and tv projects was announced, but Keanu Reeves fans noticed a glaring omission. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the heads of DC Studios rattled off title after title, but never once mentioned the long-in-development sequel to 2005’s Constantine.

This confused many fans of Reeves, since Constantine 2 was recently confirmed to be in the works. Still, hearing a dozen project titles but nothing of Reeves’ passion project left fans worried it had been scrapped. However, a Warner Bros. spokesperson has assured Entertainment Weekly that Constantine 2 has not been abandoned.

Keanu Reeves will be back as fan favorite John Constantine, a master of magical and occult arts from Alan Moore and Stephen R. Bissette’s iconic Hellblazer comic series. Last year, the studio thrilled fans with news that Reeves would return to star in a new movie adaptation helmed by Francis Lawrence, director of the original.

Last week, James Gunn and Peter Safran from DC Studios divulged the first phase of their strategy for bringing DC’s iconic superheroes to life on screen. Unfortunately, there was no mention of a sequel for Constantine at this time.

The new DC slate has projects similar in tone to Keanu Reeves’ ‘Constantine 2’

While titular films like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are soon to be released on the silver screen, Gunn and Safran have unveiled their next cinematic installment: Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Kicking off with an energetic Creature Commandos animated show, this phase will roll out a series of films. These include an origin story for Superman and a Batman-based The Brave and the Bold. Other TV shows in development include a Game of Thrones-inspired Wonder Woman drama. There’s also the Viola Davis-led Waller, a Peacemaker spinoff.

Despite the mystery surrounding Reeves’ Constantine 2‘s place in the scheme of things, Gunn has declared that there are further announcements yet to come for Chapter 1. Furthermore, it is worth noting that Constantine inhabits the same shadowy fantasy-based area of DC’s Universe as Swamp Thing. That character has been officially confirmed for his own origin film. Gunn claimed Swamp Thing would be DC’s first horror film. This is the perfect place for Keanu to reemerge in a cameo as Constantine.

Keanu Reeves’s career continues to reach new heights with the John Wick movies. It’s no surprise that Warner Bros. has decided to bring the DC character Constantine back onto big screens everywhere. This project proves itself highly successful due to its high return on investment. 2005s’ Constantine returned $230 million worldwide against a production budget of only $100 million. The fan base of this movie has been steadily growing over the years. WB is banking on the built-in audience sure to hit the theaters to support it.