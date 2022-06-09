Keanu Reeves Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant: PHOTOS

Keanu Reeves is usually pretty private about his personal life, but occasionally he lets us all have a glimpse behind the curtain. Recently, the award-winning actor walked the red carpet with girlfriend Alexandra Grant. The two revealed their romantic relationship in 2019 when they appeared at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Film Gala.

On Saturday, June 4, the pair attended the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala, holding hands and laughing with each other the entire time. It was a rare appearance, as the two tend to keep their lives and their relationship to themselves. But, it was a sweet outing and a beautiful glimpse into the love they obviously have for one another.

Who Is Alexandra Grant? Get To Know Keanu Reeves’ Artist Girlfriend

Alexandra Grant is a self-proclaimed Los Angeles native, although she was born in Fairview Park, Ohio. She is a contemporary visual artist who examines language through painting, sculpture, drawing, and video, according to her website. Grant also collaborates with other artists, which is how she met Keanu Reeves. They put out a book together in 2011, “Ode To Happiness,” that featured Grant’s paintings alongside words to live by; a “grown-up’s picture book” full of reminders to not take yourself too seriously.

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

In 2016, they collaborated again on a book called “Shadows.” This book explored what shadows are at their core; it was a series of 54 photographs taken by Grant featuring Reeves’ movements and the shadows they created. Grant said of the project to the Los Angeles Times in 2016, “No one can move the way he can. He’s a really extreme performer. That’s a huge piece of why those images are so interesting. I knew that if I moved the camera as we danced together, as photographer and subject, we could create these wonderful optical illusions.”

She also founded a publishing company with Reeves, X Artists’ Books, in 2017. The company aims to publish “thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres,” according to the website. So, it seems, their relationship isn’t their only collaboration. They’re partners in life, yes, but they’re also partners in business.

How Grant Felt Once She and Reeves Publicized Their Relationship

It’s unknown when exactly the two started dating, as they’ve said they dated a few years before their debut in November 2019. But, once they did debut, Alexandra Grant recalled feeling mixed emotions about the whole thing.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” she told Vogue after the fact. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?'”

It seems like Grant doesn’t want to become just another Hollywood girlfriend. She’s accomplished, smart, talented, and seems to match Keanu Reeves’ energy. “Love at every level is deeply important to my identity,” she told Vogue in 2020. All in all, the two seem content, and that’s all that matters.