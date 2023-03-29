Keanu Reeves May Return for ‘John Wick 5’: Here’s Why

Fans of the John Wick franchise shouldn’t give up hope for a fifth installment of the series starring Keanu Reeves. John Wick: Chapter 4 is a resounding success – it has achieved both the highest critical acclaim of any installment in the series and unprecedented box office revenue. Audiences and critics alike have embraced the film, as evidenced by its impressive 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Normally, those figures would confirm a fifth installment in the series. However, there’s a fly in the ointment. Warning, spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4 follow.

The harrowing conclusion of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ makes a sequel… complicated

John Wick’s death on the steps of Sacré-Cœur makes part 5 difficult. His demise is once again confirmed by Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne when they visit his grave at the end of the movie. Still, fans shouldn’t give up hope. Recently, Reeves shared with Entertainment Weekly that he is taking a “never say never” approach to appearing in the fifth John Wick movie, and director Chad Stahelski, who has helmed all four installments of the franchise, appears to be on board.

“Look, a 100 percent honesty, these things are so fun, and challenging, and painful, and special,” explained Stahelski. “To be honest, maybe five months from now, Keanu could be sitting there in that same bar going, ‘Hey…’ But, right now, we tried to leave everything on the table we could just put it all out there. Everything we’ve ever wanted to do in a film, in a John Wick, we did it. As good as we could be at the point we did that movie, that was our best. Now, hopefully, we improve, and we evolve, and maybe there’s going to be a time when we look at each other going, got an idea!”

Keanu Reeves is slated to return to the role at least one more time

Could this be a sign that Wick isn’t actually dead? “Let’s just say John Wick has found a way to be at peace,” teases Stahelski. “What’s the only way John could have gotten out? He’s got to make everyone think he’s dead, or he has to be dead, or he has to kill off a part of his persona. However you want to take that, that’s cool with us. But it feels satisfying to me, at least, and to Keanu. We’ve come full circle, and that feels like a satisfying ending. How you interpret it, I’ll leave it to you guys.”

Nonetheless, John Wick devotees will have the opportunity to witness Keanu Reeves portray the part of John Wick at least once more. Reeves will be appearing in the anticipated spin-off Ballerina alongside Ana de Armas and directed by Underworld director Len Wiseman.