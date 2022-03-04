Keanu Reeves’ Motorcycle Looks It Came Straight Out of ‘John Wick’ Movies

Sometimes it is hard to tell fact from fiction. Keanu Reeves on a motorcycle? Or is this just a new scene from John Wick 4?

Okay, no it isn’t an unreleased scene or anything. Reeves was seen in Hollywood as he went out for lunch. He was spotted on his blue ARCH motorcycle with red accents. It is a strange bike to look at. Almost like a Frankenstein between a bobber, a chopper with the fat wheel in the back, and like the front end of a BMW cruiser. The thing is… I can’t say that I hate it.

And don’t worry, y’all. Keanu Reeves had his motorcycle helmet on while riding. HollywoodLife snagged some photos of the 57-year-old actor as he was pulling in and getting off of the bike.

Keanu Reeves has a John Wick moment while riding his motorcycle https://t.co/nWk66E14Gl pic.twitter.com/P5gKIVaZev — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 4, 2022

Now, for those that don’t recognize ARCH as a brand of motorcycle, don’t worry. It isn’t very common. Actually, ARCH is Reeves’ own company. He founded ARCH in 2011 along with Gard Hollinger. These bikes are futuristic and exactly what you would expect from the mind of Reeves. Hollinger has been working on bikes in the LA area since the 1990s, customizing Harley-Davidsons, and then eventually opening his own place.

That would explain the mismatched design that manages to somehow come together into one beautiful piece of automotive art. If Keanu Reeves puts a motorcycle out there, then you should expect it to be done right. The company does personal consultations with customers and figures out how to get you on a bike that is going to feel right.

So, would you ever get on an ARCH bike? These things go for a pretty penny. Think in the $80,000 range. Reeves even talked to Jay Leno about bikes once.

Keanu Reeves Motorcycle Obsession on Display with Jay Leno

Now, usually, when folks talk with Jay Leno about engines, there are four wheels involved. However, Keanu Reeves loves motorcycles so much, he had to go on about his passion. Of course, ARCH co-founder Gard was there as well and they talked to Leno about the business and their bikes. Even the first motorcycle the pair built together.

Reeves has ridden motorcycles since he was 22 years old and will likely do it for as long as he can. His first ride on a bike, he was in Munich, and a woman let him take her bike out for a spin. He was hooked. As soon as he returned to Los Angeles he bought a Kawasaki KLR600 and then a 750 Norton. Reeves has also had a BMW 750, an ’88 Suzuki, and others.

“I had such a pleasurable riding experience,” he said of the first motorcycle from ARCH. “I was looking at this and I thought this has to be in the world.”

Keanu Reeves and motorcycles, it’s a match made in heaven… or in the matrix?