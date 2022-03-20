Keanu Reeves Movies on Netflix: Here’s Which Ones You Can Watch Now

If you’re finding yourself in the mood for a Keanu Reeves movie tonight, look no further. Netflix is currently streaming 12 of his classic, and we have them all conveniently listed right here.

Unfortunately, the movie giant doesn’t have any of his big blockbusters like The Matrix or John Wick on hand. Though, the latter of the two has shown up on Netflix in the past. So there is always a chance that it could make a return.

However, if you’re a subscriber, you won’t be disappointed by the selection presently at your disposal. So read on to see the Keanu Reeves movies that are running on Netflix and which ones you absolutely can’t miss.

Here’s Which Keanu Reeves Movies are Currently Streaming on Netflix

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

(1992) The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

(1997) SPF-18 (2017)

(2017) The Bad Batch (2016)

(2016) To the Bone (2017)

(2017) Always Be My Maybe (2019)

(2019) The Whole Truth (2016)

(2016) Destination Wedding (2018)

(2018) Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

(1995) Replicas (2018)

(2018) The Replacements (2000)

(2000) Siberia (2018)

The Three Keanu Reeves Flicks to Stream Now

The Replacements

If you’re looking for a feel-good movie this weekend, The Replacements is for you. In this sports comedy that’s loosely based on the 1987 NFL Redskins strike, a band of has-been players and outcasts has to take over when the pros walk. And Reeves’ Shane Falco—a former up-and-coming quarterback—is tasked with turning them into a worthy team.

The movie is your typical underdog story. And despite the fact that it can be a bit predictable, it always makes us smile. Keanu Reeves also adds a special flair to the screen with his genuine charm that has earned him the title of “Hollywood’s nicest guy.”

The Devil’s Advocate

Okay, we’ll admit that this movie has some mixed reviews. But in our opinion, The Devil’s Advocate is a cult classic hit that everyone needs to watch at least once.

In the movie, Keanu Reeves plays Kevin Lomax, a small town, morally ambiguous attorney who takes a gig in the big city. But as he and his wife acclimate to their new and swanky lives, strange and terrifying things start happening. And they soon find out that they’re trapped in some kind of satanic family drama.

As the story unfolds, it gets a little off the wall—but only in the best of ways. And as an added bonus, Reeves is joined on screen by fellow A-listers Al Pacino and Charlize Theron.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Keanu Reeves starred in this strange Oscar winner early in his career. And some say that his acting chops weren’t quite as strong as they are today. But the Francis Ford Coppola classic is a can’t miss movie nonetheless.

In the story, Reeves plays Jonathan Harker, an estate agent for the one and only Count Dracula. And as expected, it doesn’t take long for Harker to figure out that his client is up to no good.

According to Hollywood lore, Keanu Reeves accidentally married Winona Ryder while filming this movie, too. So, it’s worth watching just to catch that legendary scene.

“We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests,” Reeves told Esquire in 2021. “Winona says we are [married]. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.”