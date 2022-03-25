Actor Keanu Reeves has reportedly had his movies removed from Chinese streaming platforms due to his ongoing support of Tibet. Because of this, Keanu Reeves, known for The Matrix movies as well as John Wick, saw his movies removed and taken down from those Chinese streaming platforms like Tencent Video, Youku, and Migu Video.

Keanu Reeves Loses Movies Off Of Chinese Streaming Platforms

An announcement in January says that Reeves would be a performer at the 35th annual Tibet House Benefit Concert. Reeves did appear with Laurie Anderson, Patti Smith, Cyndi Lauper, and Iggy Pop. Philip Glass serves as the benefit’s artistic director. The event did take place virtually for the second year in a row in March.

Here’s how this all breaks down. After this announcement, Chinese nationalists reportedly took to social media in protest of the actor.

In case you did not know, then China rejects claims of Tibetan independence. The country has been a long proponent of blackballing artists that share support for Tibet and/or the Dalai Lama.

Keanu Reeves’ support for the Tibet benefit went public just as The Matrix Resurrections was opening in China. Now, the movie is no longer available. Nationalists did boycott it. And the movie’s performance at the box office was not good at all.

As we said, the Tibet House benefit did take place in March. Now, dozens of Reeves movies are now off Chinese streaming platforms. Meanwhile, a Los Angeles Times report states that at least 19 movies are now gone from Tencent Video. All Reeves movies beyond his voiceover work on Toy Story 3 are now off from Youku and Migu Video.

Meanwhile, other platforms like Bilibili and Xigua Video had the movies taken down. Toy Story 3 is still on but credits go to a local dubbing cast about voice talent. Keanu Reeves does not receive a credit.

Among Keanu Reeves Movies Taken Down Include ‘Matrix’ Trilogy

Movies scrubbed by Chinese authorities include all of his Matrix trilogy movies, Speed, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Something’s Gotta Give, and The Lake House. Here’s more about this from Variety.

This type of action is nothing new in China. Hollywood stars have been known for showing their support to Tibet. Individuals or organizations that are viewed as pro-Tibetan independence will get punished. This support becomes problematic in the Chinese Communist Party-ruled country. Stars face banishment from China.

Others to face problems include Richard Gere, who lost movie deals because of his firm stance on Tibet and close ties with the 14th Dalai Lama, and Selena Gomez. Actors and entertainers alike know the potential trouble facing them due to their support of Tibet. Still, seeing Keanu Reeves’ movies gone is just another step by China in its long-standing battle against the Tibetan people.