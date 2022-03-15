What Is Keanu Reeves’ Net Worth?

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved celebrities in all of Hollywood. That much is clear based on the star actor’s net worth. It proves that his fans don’t have a problem heading to the theater and buying a ticket to see his movies time and time again.

But how much is Keanu Reeves worth in total?

Keanu Reeves’ Net Worth Is Around $380 Million

That’s right, Outsiders. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keanu Reeves is worth an astounding $380 million.

Just about everyone on the planet knows who Keanu Reeves is. Not only is he one of the most popular actors of the last 30 years, but he’s also a talented musician, producer, and philanthropist. It’s through all of those different avenues that have allowed Reeves to rack up so much money.

Let’s make no mistake about it — everyone knows Keanu Reeves thanks to his work in The Matrix franchise. He first landed the iconic role of Neo after Will Smith turned the part down. Reeves made $15 upfront for the film in addition to a percentage of the box office grosses. In total, he is said to have made about $250 million total from the first three Matrix movies combined (The Matrix, 1999; The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both in 2003). That averages out to about $83.3 million each. The trilogy grossed $1.6 billion.

Oh, and speaking of The Matrix movies, the fourth installment of the franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, came out in December of 2021.

Keanu Reeves loves to train for his intense action films now, but that wasn’t always the case. In fact, he confessed in a 1999 interview with Empire that the Wachowskis (writers and directors of The Matrix) had to convince him that all of the training for The Matrix movie would be worth it.

“The training was one of the things I had to consider,” he admitted. “I said, ‘I’m tired and I just want to do Chekhov.’ And they said, ‘You can do Chekhov when you’re older.'”

It’s probably safe to say that Reeves is happy he stuck with it. It ended up resulting in the biggest payday of his career.

How Much Did Keanu Reeves Make for ‘John Wick’?

Sure, everyone knows Keanu Reeves from The Matrix franchise. But he’s also well known for his role as the title character in the action thriller John Wick. In it, he plays a retired hitman who is forced back into the criminal underworld. The first film premiered back in October 2014. Since that time, two sequels have seen their release and a fourth installment is coming out in 2023.

But how much money did Reeves earn from his role as John Wick?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves earned anywhere from $1 million to $2 million for the original John Wick movie and just over $2 million for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. The franchise as a whole generated more than $500 million at the box office. Even though it turned out to be a fan-favorite Keanu Reeves movie, he revealed to IndieWire that it could have gone much differently.

“Basil Iwanyk from Thunder Road Pictures sent me a script called John Wick. I read it and really enjoyed it,” Reeves said. “Originally it was for an older character. So, I met with Derek and spoke with Basil and talked to them about if I wanted the role what we would have to do.”