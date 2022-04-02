Keanu Reeves Quotes: Words of Wisdom From the ‘John Wick’ Star

Keanu Reeves has been a big part of the Hollywood movie scene for decades. Finding success on the big screen in the 1980s, the Canadian actor became one of the major Hollywood heartthrobs through the 1990s. Particularly when the actor surfed his way into the hearts of teens and tweens all over the world starring alongside Patrick Swayze in Point Break when he went he hit the beach in an undercover assignment – hunting down a gang of surfing bank robbers. Not long after this, Keanu Reeves stepped up the action a bit, starring opposite Sandra Bullock in Speed as he saves a bus full of passengers from the attack of a mad-man bomber.

The iconic actor continued along this path for some time before jumping feet first into the sci-fi action genre, starring in some of our all-time favorites such as the Matrix films and the unparalleled John Wick franchise. There’s little doubt that superstardom is certainly a level of fame Keanu Reeves has found in his career.

However, those who have worked with the movie star have said time and again that the actor is one of the most genuine – and wise – stars in the business. Giving us all the more reason to love him, of course. And, over the years, Keanu Reeves has brought us some exceptionally enlightened words of wisdom. Here are just a few of those insightful thoughts the John Wick star has dropped over the years.

Top 10 Keanu Reeves Quotes

“The simple act of paying attention can take you a long way.”

“Art is about trying to find the good in people, and making the world a more compassionate place.”

“The Best way to change is to make mistakes. You can learn from your mistakes and then keep moving on.”

“Life is good when you have a good sandwich.”

“Money doesn’t mean anything to me. I’ve made a lot of money but I want to enjoy life and not stress myself building my bank account…we all know that good health is much more important.”

“I don’t want to be part of a world where being kind is a weakness.”

“Try and respect others. Try and continue to get the most out of life, and find ways to get that in this situation, but also to respect it. Find ways to connect. If you can. I mean, just…survive.”

“Sometimes enemies are our best teachers, people can learn from their mistakes, destruction sometimes means birth.”

“None of us are getting out of here alive, so please stop treating yourself like an after-thought. Eat delicious food. Walk in the sunshine. Jump in the ocean. Say the truth that you’re carrying in your heart like hidden treasures. Be silly. Be kind. Be weird. There’s no time for anything else.”

“We are humans on a rock floating through space with a finite amount of time. So take that into account how we treat ourselves, how we treat others, and we are all in this together. Be excellent to each other! “

More Quotes From Keanu Reeves

“Once in a while, I have the moments, where you drink the whiskey and you get the records out and you start doing the DJ thing until four in the morning.”

Oh, we love this one. This is just our type of evening… good whiskey and some even better tunes. Or, some good tunes and even better whiskey…whatever works best, really! And, of course, the fact Mr. Reeves feels this as well gives us just another reason to declare the John Wick star as one of our all-time favorite actors.

“I think if I had taken the blue pill, it says I would go back to sleep and I would have never known what was happening. Which Sounds Depressing. So I’m glad I took the right pill.”

Matrix fans know what this is. Essentially it’s the crux of the entire Matrix storyline. Essentially, in the Matrix Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus offers Neo (Keanu Reeves) a choice. Take a blue pill, and he heads back home…none-the-wiser to what is happening beyond the world he has come to know. Or, take the red pill…and learn the truth of the Matrix. And, we are no doubt with Keanu Reeves on this one! So glad he took the right pill!

“Grief changes shape, but it never ends.”

This one is an incredibly moving and poignant quote. Partly because those who have heard anything of Keanu Reeves’s heartbreaking story know that the actor has seen plenty of grief throughout his lifetime. When Keanu Reeves was just three years old, his father left him and his mother.

Then, in 1993, Reeves lost one of his closest friends, River Pheonix, when the young actor died of an overdose at just twenty-three years old. Later, Keanu and his girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, lost their daughter in late pregnancy. Later, Syme was killed in a car accident. According to the actor, he found it “very, very difficult to cope” after these tragedies.

“You ever have that feeling where you’re not sure if you’re awake or still dreaming?”

Sound familiar Matrix fans? Yes, this is not a Keanu Reeves quote perse…it’s a line uttered by Keanu Reeves’s character Neo at the start of the franchises’ first film. At this point, Neo has had his run-in with Morpheus…and he’s picked the red pill.

However, he’s not entirely sure what is happening at this point – other than the fact he’s supposed to follow a “white rabbit”…a la Alice in Wonderland. Of course, he sees his white rabbit and things only get crazier from there!

“People keep asking if I’m back and I haven’t really had an answer. But now, yeah, I’m thinking I’m back!”

We can’t get enough of Keanu Reeves as John Wick! And, we’re glad he’s coming back in the latest installment of the franchise John Wick Chapter 4. But, this quote takes us back to the first installment.

Keanu Reeves’s John Wick had stepped away from the business. However, he is heartbroken after losing his wife…and then some thugs kill his beloved pooch that was a gift from Wick’s wife. He has had enough. And, he’s back with some major revenge in mind and some big scores to settle.