There is no question that TV and movies have a direct impact on the fans that fall in love with them. Shows and movies will develop cult followings that help show just how much of an impactful role they have. For example, Keanu Reeves has his own cult following for several of his famous action movie roles. From “Speed” to “John Wick,” Reeves has made a name for himself in the movie industry. His most popular role, by far, is as Neo in “The Matrix” franchise.

“The Matrix” helped launch him to brand new immeasurable popularity. Along the way, Reeves has gotten to listen to countless fans tell him just how much this decades-long franchise has meant to them.

The latest movie in the franchise is “The Matrix Resurrections.” During the bonus features section of the movie, Reeves talks about fan interactions and the franchise’s impact on viewers.

“I’ve met а lot of people who hаve been influenced by the movies. You’re going to heаr this sentence: The Mаtrix chаnged my life. It’s rаre аnd beаutiful to be а pаrt of something thаt cаn mаke а difference in а positive wаy. As а result, I’d like to express my grаtitude, аs it hаs influenced my life,” Reeves said.

It really can be hard to find a role that is so impactful for fans. It’s also something Reeves equally loves. That’s why he’s returned on four different occasions to keep making these movies.

“I mean, once in a while I’ll meet people who share their experiences with the films – for the most part pretty positive, which is always great to hear. And it’s cool. I mean, I’m really grateful to be a part of a work of art that has affected so many people positively,” Reeves also said during a recent interview with Empire.

Will There be Another ‘Matrix’ Movie with Keanu Reeves?

Seeing as there’s been a long history with “The Matrix” films, some fans are wondering if this is really the end. The definitive answer seems to be yes, this is in fact the end. It seems as though “The Matrix Resurrections” is the last film we’ll see in the franchise.

“We’ve got no prequel in mind. We’ve got no sequel in mind … got no further trilogy. There’s always the financial part of it. There’s always the filmmakers who want to make the films, and there’s always the studios or the streamers who have the money to facilitate that. So yeah. It’s always a business equation as much as it is a creative equation,” the producer of the newest movie, James McTeigue, told Collider.

In many ways, a sequel would go against everything that the most recent movie preached. Also, the Wachowski sisters seem to have no plans to add more to the franchise.