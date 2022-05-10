Keanu Reeves Remains Tight-Lipped on If ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Will Be His Last

Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski recently introduced the trailer for “John Wick: Chapter 4” to theater owners at this year’s CinemaCon; but, they were both stingy with the details when it came to future “John Wick” projects.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is set for a March 24, 2023 release date after being pushed back in 2022. But, of course, we’re already wondering about the next one. When asked if “Chapter 4” will be the last, Keanu Reeves told the Hollywood Reporter, “We just attack one at a time.”

“We do it chapter by chapter,” added Stahelski. “Just like an author; write the chapter, scratch head, write next chapter.” Hopefully, John Wick’s story contains many more chapters, and continues to surprise us by breaking all the rules; Stahelski and Reeves also shared that to create “John Wick,” they just see how much they can make him suffer.

“We keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer,” said Stahelski. “That’s where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward.” Reeves does the majority of his own stunts in the “John Wick” franchise; notably impressive, although he does have director/stuntman/friend Stahelski to help, whom he met during “The Matrix” franchise. The two have created a singular franchise in “John Wick,” one in which we just love to watch Keanu Reeves in horrible emotional and physical pain. Who would’ve thought?

Keanu Reeves Stays Mum About the Next ‘John Wick’ Chapter, Plus Who’s Starring in ‘The Continental’ Series?

Also in production is the miniseries “The Continental,” which will focus on the famous Continental in 1970s New York. It follows Ian McShane’s character Winston Scott in his younger days, showing us how he came to run the Continental. Not much is currently known about the series, including the release date, but it should air on the Starz Network sometime in 2022.

What we do know, is who’s going to star in the series. Currently, Colin Woodell stars as young Winston Scott, with Ayomide Adegun making his TV debut as Charon. Both Scott and Charon are existing characters from the “John Wick” franchise; Scott as the Continental’s proprietor, and Charon as the mysterious concierge. I’m hoping this new series will answer some pressing questions about Charon, but knowing the character, it’ll probably just pose more confusing ones.

Mel Gibson joins as an original character named Cormac. Not much is known about him but his name. There are a number of original characters like that, such as Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, and Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa as Hansel and Gretel, respectively. There’s also Katie McGrath as an Adjudicator, a character who we saw in “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.” Although, the character was different; Asia Kate Dillon played the Adjudicator in the film. It is currently unknown if the Adjudicator in the series will have the same role.