Keanu Reeves Reportedly Got ‘Too Good’ at Driving Filming Wild ‘John Wick 4’ Car Stunts

After filming four installments of John Wick, Keanu Reeves is truly starting to embody the qualities of the vengeful namesake assassin. According to stunt coordinator Scott Rogers, he’s even alarmingly talented behind the wheel.

Reeves is apparently following the lead of other stars like Tom Cruise and doing his own stunts, and he shows off some of his best work yet in a new John Wick 4 featurette.

The video, which Lionsgate Films dropped on Feb. 21, shows Reeves jumping off buildings, using his martial arts skills, and dancing through choreographed shootouts. It also teases a high-stakes car chase around one of Paris’ famous landmarks.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“For Chapter 4 we wanted to bring the muscle cars back,” explains Rogers. “We’re gonna have a sequence around the Arc De Triomphe.”

Of course, Keanu Reeves didn’t miss the chance to sit in the driver’s seat for the epic scene, and Rogers said he proved to possibly be an even better driver than the professionals.

During the sequence, Reeves had to slam his car into reverse, do a 180, reload, and shoot weapons in tandem. And he did it all in a partially destroyed car.

“We tore all the doors off and lost the windshield,” Rogers explained. “He actually started getting too good in the car.”

Keanu Reeves Says ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is ‘Banana Cakes’

The actor trained for three months to prepare for filming. And as he told Total Film Magazine in January, it all paid off because the upcoming installment is the most action-packed yet.

“John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far,” shared the 58-year-old. “…We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy. There’s 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse into-forward 270s, drifting… So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play.”

In the new installment, John Wick figures out a way to finally kill off The High Table. But he meets a new band of enemies along the way that stands between him and freedom.

The movie takes the assassin into Europe and Asia where he battles in France, Germany, and Japan. He also faces off with new and old foes in the U.S.

“John Wick: Chapter 4 is our opus,” he added. “Oh my god, it’s crazy, man! It’s banana cakes!”

Keanu Reeves’ newest Wick film hits theaters worldwide on March 24, 2023