Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts

Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. has green lit a second Constantine film 17 years after the original hit theaters. The movie is based on DC Comics comic book Hellblazer, which focuses on exorcist John Constantine. John has a sixth sense of sorts and can communicate with half-angels and half-demons in their true form. He can also travel between Earth and Hell. The 2005 movie adaptation starring Keanu Reeves earned $230 million at the box office.

The original film director, Francis Lawrence, is returning as well to head up the sequel. Plus, veteran writer Akiva Goldsman is working on the movie script.

This marks the second film franchise Keanu Reeves is reviving with Warner Bros. In 2021, Reeves returned as Neo for the fourth installment of The Matrix franchise. Similar to the announcement of his Neo reprisal, fans are now going wild over Reeves signing on to play John Constantine once more.

Countless Twitter users simply wrote “Yesssssss” as they reacted to the huge news. Others shared their excitement saying the sequel is long overdue.

“Well overdue I’d say,” one fan tweeted.

“Jesus finally,” another fan agreed.

“About time!” a third Twitter user chimed in.

Fans are already all-in on the sequel, and many can’t wait to see a trailer for the new film.

“I’m all for it can’t wait to see a trailer,” one fan wrote.

We’ll report back with any further details, but as of now, there is no release date for the Constantine sequel.

Keanu Reeves to Star in New Hulu Miniseries

Although fans are super excited for a new Constantine film, it may be a while before production begins. However, Keanu Reeves fans won’t have to wait too long for another exciting project he’s working on.

Reeves is joining the cast of The Devil in the White City, which now has a production date. The miniseries is based on author Erik Larson’s 2003 book of the same name. The novel focuses on Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer H. H. Holmes and has the 1893 Chicago World Fair as a backdrop. Reeves is set to portray Burnham in the series, but the infamous killer has yet to be cast.

In 2010, actor Leonardo DiCaprio bought the rights to the book. For years now there’s been reports of DiCaprio working on a film adaptation of the book with director Martin Scorsese. Instead of a movie though, they switched the concept to a miniseries. Plus, DiCaprio and Scorsese are executive producing the show instead of starring and directing. DiCaprio and Scorsese’s “passion project” was switched to a miniseries because “a film would not be enough to do the story justice,” Collider reported.

For now, Keanu Reeves is the only actor confirmed for the series. Further reports state that The Devil in the White City will begin production in Chicago next year in March 2023.