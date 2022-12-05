Keanu Reeves Reveals Major Details About New ‘John Wick’ Spinoff Movie

In a recent interview, actor Keanu Reeves revealed when the first highly anticipated John Wick spinoff will take place. Since the release of the first John Wick film in 2014, it has rapidly grown into a franchise. In addition to three more films—including an anticipated fourth one—there are also two spinoff projects currently in development. One of these is Ballerina, which is being directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld) and filmed in Prague.

John Wick: Chapter 4 drops next March and its spinoff film, Ballerina, is set to come out later that year. Reeves has been confirmed to play Wick again in the spinoff. Of course, Ana de Armas will be the main star in the film.

Keanu Reeves has recently disclosed when the spinoff will take place during an appearance at CCXP, Screenrant reports. Keanu squashed the rumors that Ballerina would be set after the events of Chapter 4. “So the film Ballerina that Ana de Armas stars in being directed by Len Wiseman has already started filming,” Reeves explained. “It takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 and John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Even though we don’t know much about Ballerina‘s plot, the little that has been revealed is still exciting. The upcoming film follows an assassin who is trying to kill the people responsible for her family’s death. The character de Armas will play is named Rooney and was first introduced in the third John Wick installment. The character was first introduced in a scene where Wick talks to “The Director” (Angelica Huston), but she didn’t have any lines.

It’s unclear how large Keanu Reeves’ role will be in ‘Ballerina’

Len Wiseman, the director of Ballerina, is mostly known for his other works such as Underworld and Live Free or Die Hard. Prior to Ballerina, however, he had not contributed to any John Wick films. Wiseman’s last film was Total Recall, and since then he has been working on television.

Although it has not been confirmed, it is speculated that Reeves may only have a small role in the movie. However, the fact that most of the other leading actors from past movies will return for Ballerina is an indication of how close this spinoff will be related to the original plot. Ballerina is also said to be the first of many John Wick spinoffs, with The Continental limited series being next in line.

Reeves will be appearing alongside his former Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne in John Wick: Chapter 4. In addition to McShane, other cast members include Charon (Lance Reddick), Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown. Angelica Huston is also set to return as “The Director.”