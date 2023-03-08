Keanu Reeves Says He’d ‘Love’ To Do a Western Like ‘Yellowstone’

Keanu Reeves is one of the most deadly actors in Hollywood, but can he handle a six-shooter? While promoting his newest installment to the comedically violent John Wick franchise, Reeves received a question about westerns, and whether he’d consider a surprise cameo in a show like Yellowstone.

“I’d love to do a western so yeah, yeah sure,” he said to ET Canada.

The massively successful modern Western drama, which has spawned multiple spin-offs and parallel universes, will return for the second half of Season 5 this summer. Many industry insiders and fans alike wonder if the show will survive to see Season 6, given reports of Kevin Costner’s desire to move on.

Those reports leaked a few weeks ago along with rumors of replacement actors for the lead role; and though Costner’s attorney quickly shot down their validity, the whole Yellowstone world is waiting with bated breath.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie,” Costner’s attorney Marty Singer said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Keanu Reeves began acting in 1986, but didn’t become a household name until 1989

As for Reeves and his willingness to try a western, some observers (including the John Wick universe creator Chad Stahelski), point out that the Wick series already doubles as a pseudo-western in an urban environment.

“If you took The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, crossed it with Zatoichi, and threw in a Greek myth, you’d probably get something close to this,” Stahelski told Empire Magazine last year. “And who else f-cking says those kinds of sentences? Now you know why I like doing John Wicks.”

“It gets a little scary after the third one,” he added. “Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, ‘F-ck it, we’re not doing that again.’ So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic.”

And if Reeves does decide to ever don some chaps and “cowboy” for a few episodes, it’s probably best to expect a more subdued, nuanced performance. Reeves even hinted as much during the same press junket for Wick, explaining that his character carries a more chill vibe than before, which more mirrors his own philosophy on life.

“I know [Wick’s] a fighter, but I think more of him is a lover than a fighter. He’s not looking for any beef or anything like that,” Reeves said. “He just wants to be chill.”