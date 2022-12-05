Keanu Reeves Speaks Out About Making ‘John Wick 4’

Less than a month after the release of the John Wick 4 trailer, Keanu Reeves reveals details about the making of the John Wick franchise’s latest film.

According to ComicBook, Keanu Reeves stated that John Wick 4 is the hardest film he has ever made. “In terms of action, it’s the hardest film I’ve ever made. But that’s what makes it good.”

While at CCXP 2022 Convention in Brazil, Keanu Reeves offered up more details about the upcoming film. “There’s a lot of people that are coming after [Wick],” Reeves explained. “And there [are] a lot of different kinds of scenes that are fun for the action. The table is this world above the world; and the people, the assassins, under the table are as boundless as the grains of sand on the beach. So there [are] a lot of people coming after John Wick. But really, for the John Wick film[s], it’s really just the invention of the scene, right? How can you do these scenes?”

As previously reported, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. The film’s complete description reads, “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”

Starring alongside Keanu Reeves in the action-packed film are Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane. John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit theaters on March 24th, 2023.

‘John Wick’ Director Opens Up About What The Audience is in For With the Fourth Film

In August 2022, John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski spoke to Variety about the kind of new enemies that Keanu Reeves’ character will take on in the upcoming film. When asked about the new enemies, Stahelski stated, “Ninjas in cars, I guess. I don’t know! It’s always ninjas, man.”

Stahelski then spoke to Collider about how he believes John Wick 4 is a good continuation of all three previous films. “It’s got a bit of a conclusion to it, which is great. We introduce a ton of new characters that have a lot to say about John Wick from his past and from, obviously, present. I think it’s brotherhood, it’s hope. It’s what the life would really be like as a bit of an existential crisis with John, and I think that’s the fun part of the movie.”

Stahelski also shared more details about Keanu Reeves and his acting on set. “Keanu’s got some new skill sets, which is good. He’s got some new props, which are great. We were fortunate enough to land some very interesting stunt teams from all over the world.”