Keanu Reeves’ Surprise Pub Visit Nearly Causes Staff to ‘Pass Out’

It’s not every day that Keanu Reeves pays a visit to your local pub. However, that’s exactly what happened Saturday afternoon in Hertfordshire when he paid one of the local joints a special visit. In fact, the visit was so shocking, one of the staff members on shift near “passed out.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to the Daily Mail, staff members were completely taken by surprise when the 58-year-old John Wick actor stopped for lunch at The Robin Hood in Tring. While there, the bartender, Laura Rolfe, said Reeves “came to the bar and ordered a beer … and just walked over to the corner. He ordered fish and chips and Nat’s shepherd’s pie.”

The news outlet reports Keanu Reeves also shook hands with two of the chefs in the kitchen while there, thanking them for his lunch. He also took a picture standing alongside one of the pub’s other bartenders.

Rolfe further admitted that she was so shocked when Keanu Reeves walked into the eatery, she actually cursed. The bartender added, “One of our cooks was so excited he looked as though he was going to pass out.”

This is hardly the first time Keanu Reeves has enjoyed downtime at a local pub in that manner. In August, the renowned actor paid a visit to a different pub, The Fox and Hounds in Charwelton. While there, he left an equally positive impression on staff members. The pub’s landlord said of Keanu Reeves, “He was just a lovely, down to earth guy and was really nice to everyone. Everything nice you would think about him was all true.”

Keanu Reeves Being Stalker By Man Claiming to be His Relative

Like all well-liked actors and actresses, Keanu Reeves has an adoring fanbase. However, some people tend to take things too far and, recently, Reeves was granted a restraining order for a man that’s been stalking him, claiming to be one of his relatives.

Keanu Reeves’ attorney, Matthew Rosegart, went to court to secure the restraining order for Reeves and his partner Alexandra Grant against the stalker, 38-year-old Bryan Dixon. Per Rosengart’s account, Dixon is transient and has been harassing both the Matrix star and Grant for months.

As is the case with any stalker, Dixon’s relentlessness is alarming. Between November and January, the trespasser infiltrated Reeves’ property a total of six times. The first time Dixon was spotted on the actor’s property was in November. Security found him after he had fallen asleep outside the actor’s residence.

After he was removed the first time, he left a suspicious-looking backpack containing a DNA testing kit. Following the incident, Reeves decided to hire a security firm to investigate Dixon. The stalker’s persistence is alarming because previous reports state he actually has a bench warrant against him for breaking and entering with felonious intent in Rhode Island. More broadly, the stalker’s criminal history spans two decades.