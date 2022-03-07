Keanu Reeves Is Teaming Up With Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart in Upcoming Movie

Keanu Reeves, Dwayne Johnson, and Kevin Hart are all appearing in a star-studded film together. But, it’s not necessarily what you might expect. “DC League of Super-Pets” hits theaters May 20th, and the star-studded cast just keeps growing. The latest addition is Keanu Reeves, who is joining the cast as Batman. Clearly, the animated project isn’t the same as the new “Batman” starring Robert Pattinson. However, it looks like Reeves’ voice will appear throughout the movie.

What We Know

”DC League of Super-Pets” hits theaters May 20th

Keanu Reeves, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Vannessa Bayer, Ben Schwartz all star in the film

The film is one of many huge projects for DC this year, including “Black Adam”

Keanu Reeves, Dwayne Johnson and More Starring in Film

The cast for “DC League of Super-Pets” has tons of celebrities. The most recent trailer release shows a Batman’s telling his dog Ace (voiced by Kevin Hart), “I’m not really great with animals…” Ace responds, “Yeah. I’m not really great with people, probably because of my traumatic puppyhood.”

According to director and screenwriter for the film, Jared Stern, “It was really cool pitching to [DC publisher] Jim Lee.”

“I read his X-Men comics growing up and it was just super intimidating, and ended up being the opposite because they were like, ‘This is awesome! This is fun! We love this as a way into our characters.’ They were like, ‘Hey, have you thought about this guy being in the movie?’ and I was like, ‘No, that would be great!’ It just kind of expanded from there.”

He added, “I think I was just a little bit conservative about how much of it I was using in the pitch. If anything, I was able to let it explode into that world.”

The official synopsis provides a bit more insight into the Keanu Reeves and Dwayne Johnson film. “Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission.”

Dwayne Johnson to Appear in DC Project, ‘Black Adam’

It’s shaping up to be a huge year for DC films, including the release of “Black Adam.” The superhero film stars Dwayne Johnson as the main protagonist, but he’s not your stereotypical anti-hero. Producer Hiram Garcia shared with Screen Rant what fans can expect from Dwayne Johnson’s portrayal. “He’s incredibly strong, has super speed, you name it, it’s at his disposal,” Garcia explained. “But it is the core of this character and what he ultimately endures that is appealing. Here is a guy that was brought up as a slave and was dealt challenging and tragic circumstances that colored his version of justice.”

The film is set to hit theaters on July 29th.