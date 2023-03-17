Keanu Reeves to Dedicate ‘John Wick 4’ to the Memory of Co-Star Lance Reddick

Keanu Reeves and John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski announced that they’re dedicating the latest installment to Lance Reddick. The actor, who also starred in shows like Fringe and The Wire, died March 17th at age 60. Variety announced the tribute from Reeves to Reddick on Twitter.

Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski announce that #JohnWick4 will be dedicated to the late Lance Reddick: ” He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with…We will miss him dearly.” https://t.co/RImYhMyiqt — Variety (@Variety) March 17, 2023

Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski released a statement to Variety about the passing of Reddick, whol played the mysterious Hotel Manager in the John Wick franchise. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Of course, upon hearing of Reddick’s death, other actors and crew that worked with him over the years paid tribute to the veteran actor. In a statement, The Wire creator David Simon expressed that Reddick was “a consummate professional, a devoted collaborator, a lovely soul and a friend. This is just gutting and way, way, way too soon for any of us who knew and loved him to contemplate.”

Hollywood pays tribute to Lance Reddick

In tribute to his friend, Wendell Pierce – star of acclaimed HBO series The Wire – penned a heartfelt ode. “A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

Isiah Whitlock Jr. also eloquently communicated his sorrow as he wrote, “Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking. R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed.” Director James Gunn praised Reddick for his exceptional performance, expressing appreciation and admiration.“[He was] an incredibly nice guy and incredibly talented actor,” and sends his condolences to “all his family, friends and collaborators.”

Stephen King declared he was currently engaging in a rewatch of the acclaimed show, The Wire. “Wonderful actor; wonderful man,” King Tweeted. Reddick’s costar on Oz and Fringe, Kirk Acevedo, also took to Twitter. “You’ll be terribly missed.”

Lance Reddick’s upcoming project, John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit theaters on March 24th. of course, the cast has been hard at work promoting the fourth installment and recently caught up with Roxy Striar who claimed after their interview that “Lance Reddick was funny, thoughtful & wildly passionate. I’ve loved him since I was a kid & am lucky I spent an hr with him.”