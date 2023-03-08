Keanu Reeves Warns ‘John Wick’ Fans to ‘Buckle Up’ Ahead of New Sequel

John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves recently opened up about why he believes the character continues to fascinate fans. During the press junket for the upcoming film, the Speed star gave a laundry list of reasons audiences around the world still love the character.

“I think John Wick has a different flavor,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “[Wick] feels authentic in a way you know what I mean? It still has an independent movie spirit. And they’re fun. And I feel like John Wick gives the audience a hug. Like, come on in. Come along for the ride.”

“Buckle up,” Reeves continued, excited for fans to see the film. “You’re gonna see some action is going to be funny. There’s going to be some ideas, you know, rules, consequences, surviving getting knocked down, get back up, you know, fight for your freedom go against the man. You know, so there’s a lot of things that we can relate to. I feel and also just the costumes the cinema, they look beautiful.”

Fans clearly are sharing the enthusiasm Reeves has for John Wick. Lionsgate is expecting its largest opening since the onset of the pandemic with Chapter 4. Last weekend was incredibly successful for the studio. Their faith-based title Jesus Revolution opened to $15.8M, Deadline reports.

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick franchise will expand in 2023

The John Wick franchise, which started in 2014 with the release of the first film by Chad Stahelski, has rapidly grown and expanded. In addition to three more films—including the much-anticipated John Wick 4—there are also two spinoff projects currently in development. One of these is Ballerina, which is being filmed in Prague under the direction of Len Wiseman (Underworld, Live Free or Die Hard).

Then there’s The Continental. It’s a John Wick prequel series focusing on the hotel of the same name and Winston’s life in earlier years. It’s set for release for Peacock later this year.

Reeves will appear alongside his former Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne in John Wick 4. In addition to Ian McShane, other cast members include Charon (Lance Reddick), Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown.

Further down the pipeline, Keanu Reeves will be back as fan favorite John Constantine, a master of magical and occult arts from Alan Moore and Stephen R. Bissette’s iconic Hellblazer comic series. Last year, the studio thrilled fans with news that Reeves would return to star in a new movie adaptation helmed by Francis Lawrence, director of the original. Reeves originally played the part in 2005’s Constantine and has been interested in a sequel ever since.