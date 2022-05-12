Keanu Reeves Was Considered for Major Role in ‘The Lost City’: Here’s Why It Didn’t Happen

Hollywood nice guy Keanu Reeves almost starred in the recent action epic The Lost City in Brad Pitt’s cameo role. Directors Adam and Aaron Nee revealed that they always wanted Pitt for the role, but feared scheduling conflicts may prevent his participation. Ironically, though, their second choice, Reeves, had to decline because of his own hectic John Wick schedule.

“I think we thought it was gonna be Keanu Reeves initially, but he was was tied up with John Wick and that’s where we were like, ‘Brad was always our first choice,’ but we didn’t think it was gonna happen,” Adam Nee said to Screen Rant. “Then [Sandra] did Bullet Train and it came together. And I love Keanu, he would’ve been fun too.”

Even without Keanu Reeves in The Lost City, the movie packs a ton of star power

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe, Oscar Nunez and others head up the cast of the adventure rom-com.

The story revolves around Loretta Sage, a reclusive novelist who must embark on a strained book tour with her cheesy cover model, Alan Caprison, to promote her latest novel. Loretta’s book tour takes an unexpected turn when eccentric billionaire Abigail Fairfax kidnaps her with hopes of using her to find a mythical ancient city from her book. Alan must then step up to prove his courage and become a real adventurer.

Producers released the film this past March to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The cast’s chemistry and banter mixed with a nostalgic sense of adventure harking back to Romancing the Stone and The Mummy made the film a modest success in an era without many risks being taken in Hollywood. The Lost City currently sits as the ninth highest-grossing film of the year.

Pitt played Jack Trainer, a mercenary that Alan meets on a meditation retreat who helps track Loretta down after her kidnapping. Pitt’s role in the film stood out during pre-release marketing efforts because of his star power; but in truth, his role amounted to little more than a memorable cameo. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star received rave reviews for his supporting performance in the film thanks to his comedic timing and experience as a “leading man” trope in older action films.

Reeves and Bullock both admitted they had ‘crushes’ on each other in 1994 while filming Speed

Anytime Reeves and Sandra Bullock team up (or almost team up, as the case may be) for a film, romance rumors, and tales from the past begin to swirl. After years of romance rumors, Esquire magazine flat-out asked Bullock if she and Reeves ever dated, to which she simply replied, “Nope.”

“But who knows?” she then added. “Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know.

“But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”