Keanu Reeves’s Wife: Meet the Action Hero’s Real Life Love

Keanu Reeves is something of a treasure both for his acting prowess and acts of benevolence. When he isn’t starring in top-tier action movies, he’s doing things like giving Harley Davidson bikes for his peers to thank them for their work. However, something we’re not quite as knowledgeable about is his love life. Luckily, Keanu Reeves is happy with his wife, Alexandra Grant, though it’s been a long journey to get there.

What we Learned

Keanu Reeves lost both his daughter and girlfriend tragically years ago.

Alexandra Grant helped him move past his grief.

After collaborating for years, the two began dating.

But Keanu Reeves is apparently “still married” to Winona Ryder thanks to a film role.

Reeves’ Tragic Romance

Though Reeves is happy now, he’s endured his share of tragedy beforehand. Prior to Grant, he entered a relationship with Jennifer Syme, an actor he met at a party in 1998. It happened to be a promotional party for his alt-rock band, Dogstar. The two quickly fell in love and conceived a daughter in early 1999. Ava Archer Syme-Reeves was tragically stillborn on Christmas Eve that year, eight months into Jennifer’s pregnancy. The couple tried to work through the pain of losing their child but ultimately couldn’t, breaking up weeks after the incident.

The two weren’t together anymore, but Reeves endured even more heartbreak with Syme two years later. One night, Jennifer attended a party hosted by goth rocker Marilyn Manson. Someone gave her a ride home from the party that night, but she allegedly drove herself back to it while intoxicated. Crashing into a row of parked cars, she was thrown from the front seat and died instantly.

Amid His Grief, Keanu Reeves Meets Alexandra Grant

As if losing his ex-girlfriend and daughter weren’t enough, Reeves has a sister who battled cancer for 10 years and lost his best friend in 1993. Long story short, he isn’t a stranger to grief. This sadness manifested through Reeves’ “self-pity” poetry, The Sun reports, and is how he met Alexandra Grant in 2009. Enjoying the poetry and their time together, Grant drew illustrations to accompany his words as a gift. The two even published everything into a book called Ode to Happiness in 2011.

This proved to be the beginning of their ventures together, publishing Shadows in 2016 and even launching a publishing company, X Artists’ Books, in 2017. According to Vogue, the two were often spotted together the next couple of years but it wasn’t until 2019 Jennifer Tilly confirmed their relationship, saying they’d been “dating for several years.”

Reeves and Grant Flourish Together

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant seem to be the perfect match. An insider spoke to Life & Style Magazine about the couple and they seem happier together than they ever were separate. According to the insider, the two often “spend hours sitting in the garden discussing art” while quarantining during the pandemic. Their love for the arts is still going strong too. “They enjoy painting together and have created so many stunning pieces of artwork,” adds the insider. “Keanu is Alexandra’s muse!”

“Lockdown will make or break many couples, but with Alexandra and Keanu, it’s made their relationship stronger,” assures the source. “They try to get out of the house most days by either taking a walk or going for a ride on his motorbike.” The two often call Keanu’s mother since he is incredibly close to her.

The two also bonded closely over their spirituality, which is something we don’t often hear Reeves speaking about. Nonetheless, he states it is a big part of his life and Grants’ as well.

Keanu Reeves Says he and Winona Ryder are Still Married

Wait, what? Where does Winona Ryder fit into the picture? On a lighter note, the two were apparently married while filming Dracula. The movie featured a marriage scene between the two and Reeves said real priests were involved. Because of that, the two joke they are actually married in real life. “Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married,” Paper Mag noted Reeves saying. “Under the eyes of God.”

Winona confirmed the marriage herself. “So I think we’re married,” she said in an interview. “No, I swear to God, I think we’re married in real life.” Funnily enough, Reeves said she still brings it up to this day. Appearing on The Talk in 2019, he stated Ryder texts him about it occasionally, calling him “husband.”

“Once in a while, I will get a text: ‘Hello, husband,’ ” he said. “I didn’t really believe her, and then Francis Ford Coppola, the director of Dracula, contacted Winona and said publicly that, ‘Yeah, that really happened.'” Which means it’s definitely true, right?”

Sorry Alexandra Grant, looks like Winona Ryder beat you to it.