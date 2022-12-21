Keith Richards and Patti Hansen Recreate Iconic Wedding Kiss Photo for 39th Anniversary

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards may have tied the knot with his wife Patti Hansen nearly 40 years ago, but that doesn’t mean they’ve lost any passion for each other. Recently, the rock-n-roll couple celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary. To commemorate the moment, they recreated their kiss from their wedding day.

Afterward, the couple’s daughter, Theodora, posted the pic on Instagram. In the picture, fans see the two kissing on their wedding day next to a picture of the pair sharing a kiss while Hansen wore the same wedding dress from decades ago.

Their 37-year-old daughter also said the lovebirds were celebrating her dad’s 79th birthday on the same day.

“A jubilee happened yesterday,” she began in the caption. “My parents had a party where we celebrated my dad being another year older and that my parents have been married for 39 years.” She added, “really it’s 43yrs of togetherness but we’ll go off the legitimacy of their 1983 Cabo wedding.”

She also added that she is “so proud” of her family.

She continued: “We’ve been through a lot but the love is so strong and powerful that it carries us forever forward on a cloud of compassion and courage. I love you, mom and dad. You guys are my inspiration. And HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY dear Daddio.”

Keith Richards celebrates wedding anniversary and birthday

In addition, Richards made his own post to celebrate the occasion. He posed a black-and-white snap from their wedding day on his own Instagram to celebrate their matrimony.

“Happy Anniversary, Patricia. Love, Keith,” he wrote in the post on Sunday. In the snap, he appears to be playing guitar for Hansen, now 66, as she sits at a table wearing her veil and wedding gown.

In addition, Mick Jagger, Richards’ bandmate also took to Instagram to wish Richards a happy birthday, penning on Sunday, “Happy birthday @officialkeef! Love Mick x.”

On Dec. 18, 1983, the model and rockstar tied the knot. Later, they would welcome two children: Theodora and Alexandra.

In addition, Richards is also a dad to three other children with his ex-partner, Anita Pallenberg. In 2017, she passed away at 75 years old. Together, they were parents to son Marlon, 53, daughter Angela, 50, and son Tara. Unfortunately, Tara died when he was just 10 weeks old.

At the same time, Ronnie Wood also had a milestone to celebrate. On Wednesday, the iconic musician posted a throwback photo from his wedding in 2012 to Sally Humphreys.

“I’m so proud of my Sallins,” Wood penned alongside a series of images. “Happy 10th anniversary”

Unfortunately, their celebrations are also shadowed with a tinge of sadness as it was recently announced that Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, died at 84.