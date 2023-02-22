Kelly Clarkson Has Perfect Response to Valerie Bertinelli Body Shaming Comment

Kelly Clarkson took to Twitter to support Valerie Bertinelli after a troll posted a needlessly insensitive remark about the actress. Recently, Food Network Kitchen revealed that the host of Valerie’s Home Cooking will be whipping up meals live on the network’s app. Numerous people expressed their elation, yet one commenter chose to mock her size. “Awwww, so chubby,’ they wrote.

Bertinielli captured the comment as a screenshot and shared it on Twitter with gratitude to the person who reminded her to remain resilient despite all of the criticism. “Wow. Someone is always there to remind me to tidy up my negative thoughts some more,” she Tweeted. “Thank you for reminding me I’m so much more than my body. Have a blessed day.”

In response to the dignified rebuttal, Clarkson – who has been on the receiving end of body shaming herself – had a few words to share as well. “True power is recognizing the projection of others negativity and punching it square in the face with all the positive, remarkable, intelligent, beautiful light that seeps from your pores,” she Tweeted. “Pity people that speak ill of others because while some of us are dancing, the others are too afraid.”

Actress Melissa Peterman gave an encouraging response to Bertinelli, too. “Beauty comes from the inside,” she added. “You my friend are beautiful inside and out. The person who wrote that comment needs to give her insides a makeover!”

Kelly Clarkson and Valerie Bertinelli spoke about body shaming last year

As Bertinelli swiftly approaches her 60th birthday, she has been open about the significance of making nutritious choices in the kitchen as well as tending to mental health. Her public demonstration of these morals is a heartwarming reminder that her outlook on life is truly inspiring.

“I learned at a young age that gaining weight was unlovable … so I’m still trying to purge that out of my system because that’s not true. It’s just a lie,” Bertinelli told Clarkson on her show last summer.

Clarkson was in agreement and confessed to going through similar struggles. But she took decisive action to inhibit them from recurring. “What I am glad about is, I think so many things happened to me when I was young about my weight that, even at a young age—like, so many things got said—that’s whenever I was just like: ‘Whatever, I’m not gonna please anyone,’” she explained.

Bertinelli commended her for her resilience. “God bless you,” she said. “It’s hard when you learn as a little girl, and then trying to get that out. So for you to break that as a little girl is something to be really proud of. It took me a long time.”