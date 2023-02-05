Kevin Bacon’s New Super Bowl Ad Features Doppelgänger Daughter Sosie, and Fans Are Freaking Out

Kevin Bacon and his actress daughter Sosie teamed up for a new Super Bowl Ad, and fans noted the family resemblance. The thespian duo star in a new minute-long ad for Hyundai. In the commercial for IONIQ 6 electric sedan, viewers witness Kevin picking up his daughter Sosie. Despite being a 30-year-old adult, this kid still finds it necessary to tease her famous actor father while they drive around town in their new car.

The ad pokes fun at a technologically deficient dad using an all-electric vehicle. “There it is — my dad went EV,” Sosie deadpans in the commercial. “The guy who’s eternally locked out of his email is going EV.” Then, Kevin has a boomer moment. “Actually it’s an ev, rhymes with Kev,” the elder Bacon explains. He apparently doesn’t know that you’re just supposed to say the letters “E” and “V,” which stand for “electric vehicle.”

Then, viewers witness the father-daughter duo embarks on a thrilling day of escapades – from recharging their vehicle to snatching up coffees at a nearby cafe. Sosie gently hints that her dad’s on-screen persona keeps emphasizing the IONIQ 6 attributes and eventually grows exasperated at his behavior. “Okay watch this, blue or red,” Kevin gushes while changing the colors of the ambient light inside the EV. “Blue light, red light! I could also make it play nature sounds if you want,” Kevin adds, grinning. Sosie finally reaches her limit. “Let’s just drive,” she insists.

Fans are noticing some similarities between Kevin Bacon and his daughter Sosie

Even though the ad is intended to air on the upcoming Super Bowl, it’s already a hit on Youtube. It’s already amassed a whopping 20 million views. In the comments, people are pointing out that Sosie didn’t just inherit some solid acting chops. Fans are saying she also was gifted with Kevin’s star looks.



“His daughter looks just like him. Except has her mother’s [Kyra Sedgwick] eyes,” one fan wrote. Another fan disagreed. “Nah, she looks dead on her mother. I was shocked at how much she favored her.”

Other Bacon fans feel like Sosie outshined her iconic pop. “The daughter steals the show … thunder thief level beauty and charm while the father hams it up … this may be my new favorite commercial,” one fan wrote.

Other fans are just enjoying seeing Kevin and Sosie acting together. “Kevin Bacon punches this B plot up into an A+ commercial,” one user on YouTube. “Actually one ad I did not skip, was awesome,” another fan added.



However, this isn’t Sosie’s first high-profile gig. She has made a name for herself in the world of television and film. She is best known for her roles on HBO’s Mare of Easttown, Amazon Prime Video’s As We See It, and the horror flick Smile.