Kevin Costner Action Movies: The Full List

Though Kevin Costner has settled onto the small screen these past few years, there was a time when he was one of the biggest blockbuster stars around who had a particular flair for action movies.

From Robinhood to Open Range, the actor has the natural-born talent to pull off the quintessential against-the-odds hero every who takes the moral high road and wins almost every single time. And who doesn’t love rooting for a guy like that?

However, most fans know the actor for his dramatic side. Films such as Dances With Wolves and Bull Durham top the list of his most successful works, and for good reason. Costner is one of the most well-versed, talented people who have ever worked in Tinsel Town. And he can break our hearts with the best of them.

But while you definitely can’t miss his dramatic hits, we at Outsider think Kevin Costner deserves credit for his long list of swashbuckling projects, too. So we took the time to compile the complete list of all the action movies he ever filmed.

The Full List of Kevin Costner Action Movies

The Untouchables (1987)

(1987) No Way Out (1987)

(1987) Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

(1991) The Bodyguard (1992)

(1992) Waterworld (1995)

(1995) The Postman (1997)

(1997) 3000 Miles to Graceland (2001)

(2001) Open Range (2003)

(2003) The Guardian (2006)

(2006) Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

(2014) 3 Days to Kill (2014)

(2014) Criminal (2016)

(2016) The Highwaymen (2019)

Outsider’s Top Three Costner Action Flicks

Out of all the action flicks that Kevin Costner has filmed over the years, there are three that you definitely can’t miss. Read on to learn why.

The Bodyguard

This movie has it all—knock-out fistfights, high-stake shootouts, star-crossed lovers, and an Oscar-nominated soundtrack. The Bodyguard is quite literally everything we want in an action movie.

In the story, an acting and singing superstar named Rachel Marron (played by Whitney Houston. Typecasting, we know. We love it) finds herself under the watch of a deadly stalker who eventually sets off a bomb in her dressing room. So knowing that her life is seriously on the line, Rachel’s manager calls for help from ex-secret serviceman Frank Farmer (Costner).

At first, the two hate each other. Frank thinks Rachel is an annoying, spoiled diva. And Rachel thanks that Frank is a dull grump. But eventually, they feel that Hollywood chemistry and fall in love.

The Bodyguard definitely had mixed reviews when it hit theaters in 1992 and to this day, some people still consider it a flop. Nonetheless, it’s gone down in history as one of the most well-known Kevin Costner films. And as a testament to the crowds of people who can’t stop loving this ill-fated love story, the movie is slated to get a remake in the near future.

No Way Out

With a 91% on the Tomatometer, No Way Out is Kevin Costner’s second-highest-rated movie of all time. And we can’t deny why the masses love it.

The movie follows handsome Navy officer Tom Farrell (Costner) whose well-to-do D.C. socialite mistress is murdered. And once her other lover—the current Secretary of Defense (Gene Hackman)—finds out, he assigns Farrell to the case.

Sure, No Way Out does have a typical 1980s plotline. But it still has heart-pounding twists and turns that will keep you interested until the ending credits. And even if you’re not into dated political thrillers, you won’t be able to deny that every single star acts the hell out of the script.

The Untouchables

The Untouchables was one of Kevin Costner’s earliest films, and it paved the way to the actor’s A-list status.

The movie is a gangster classic set back in the Prohibition era. And it follows the true story of Federal Agent Eliot Ness’ (Costner) attempt to hunt down one of history’s most infamous villains, Al Capone.

Though most people know how things turn out for Capone in the end before watching the movie, it’s still fun to watch the events go down. The plot is thrilling and the artsy, old-time vibe makes you feel like you’ve truly gone back to the 20s.

Though Kevin Costner didn’t get his due credit by the Academy that year, the movie did end up winning one Oscar and getting nominated for three more.

Sean Connery took home a trophy for his work as Jim Malone. And because the movie really nailed the 1920s feel, it also scored a nod for Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, and Best Music, Original Score.