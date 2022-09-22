Kevin Costner Announces ‘The Bodyguard’ Will Be Returning to Theaters

Kevin Costner’s The Bodyguard is celebrating its 30-year anniversary with a return to theaters.

It’s already been three decades since the action romance hit screens and became an instant classic. And as Costner shared on his Twitter page, fans are getting another chance to enjoy the story in its original glory.

In November, 30 years after its first premiere, The Bodyguard will be returning to theaters. I couldn’t be more excited that we all get to re-experience this film and the magic that happened when Whitney stepped in front of the camera. https://t.co/uQSt24HTwX pic.twitter.com/YKw85NXp2q — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) September 22, 2022

“In November, 30 years after its first premiere, The Bodyguard will be returning to theaters,” the Yellowstone star wrote. “I couldn’t be more excited that we all get to re-experience this film and the magic that happened when Whitney stepped in front of the camera.”

The Bodyguard shows Kevin Costner as Frank Farmer, a bitter, jaded former Secret Service agent tasked with protecting Rachel Marron, a spoiled R&B diva who has a stalker making threats against her life. When the two meet, they despise each other. But eventually, they fall in love.

The movie earned two Oscar nods in 1993, both for Best Original Song. One nomination went to Houston’s I Have Nothing, and the other went to her cover of Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You.

Of course, the latter of the two became just as famous as the movie itself. And it set the mood for the film’s angsty impossible love theme. But if it weren’t for Kevin Costner, the song never would have appeared in The Bodyguard.

Kevin Costner is the Genius Behind ‘The Bodyguard’s’ Hit Single

With seven-time Grammy winner Whitney Houston in the story as the romantic lead, the movie’s soundtrack was a priority for producer David Foster. But originally, he had chosen Jimmy Ruffin’s What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted as the song that Rachel would sing when she realized she loved—but couldn’t be with—Farmer.

However, Foster wasn’t completely stuck on the choice. So Costner used that as an opportunity to push I Will Always Love You.

Apparently, no one but Costner thought the song would be a hit. But the actor wouldn’t give up on the idea.

“When I said to Whitney, ‘You’re gonna sing I Will Always Love You, the ground shook,” Costner told CMT in 2012. “Clive Davis and those guys were going, ‘What?!’”

“I said, ‘This is a very important song in this movie,’ I didn’t care if it was ever on the radio…We’re also going to do this a cappella at the beginning,” he continued. “‘I need it to be a cappella because it shows a measure of how much she digs this guy — that she sings without music.’”

The rest is history. Not only did Kevin Costner get his way, but the song did make it onto the radio and peaked at No. 1 on every major chart that existed at the time.