A Kevin Costner Classic is Returning to Theaters This Week

We have to say it…we will “always love” the 1992 Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston classic hit film The Bodyguard. And we are loving that we are now getting a second chance to catch it in the theaters. This, of course, comes as the wildly popular romantic drama is being rereleased throughout the country. All in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary this week.

It’s not like we would forget some big news such as this. Especially since it was reported by Outsider earlier this year. However, we are very thankful that film icon and Yellowstone star, Kevin Costner sent us a reminder on his Insta account just this weekend!

“The [Bodyguard] is back in theaters today!” Kevin Costner shares in his weekend Insta post. “Who’s going?” the longtime actor adds.

Kevin Costner’s The Bodyguard Is Celebrating A Big Anniversary This Year

This year marks 30 years since movie star Kevin Costner joined singing icon Whitney Houston on the big screen. The two co-starred in the unforgettable cult-classic film, The Bodyguard. To celebrate this anniversary, the film’s company Warner Bros. is rereleasing the movie to theaters this week. The first showing for fans was on Sunday, November 6. The second showing will hit theaters on Wednesday, November 9.

“The Bodyguard’s story and songs are indelibly etched on the hearts of movie and music fans all around the globe,” notes Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing in a statement earlier this fall.

“We are pleased to partner with Warner Bros,” she adds to the release. “To bring this anniversary celebration to fans.”

The soundtrack to the film, The Bodyguard soundtrack remains to this day the most successful soundtrack of all time. It is also the best-selling album by a woman in the industry. In fact, the movie’s most popular single, the remake of the Dolly Parton song I Will Always Love You gained diamond status. This secured the fourth record to surpass 10 million sales for the late Whitney Houston.

Costner Shares His Excitement Over Revisiting The On-Screen Magic Between Himself And Whitney Houston

Not long after news of The Bodyguard’s rerelease, Kevin Costner commented on the news in a Twitter post. Sharing his excitement over the fact that fans are now getting another chance to enjoy the classic film in its original glory.

“In November, 30 years after its first premiere, The Bodyguard will be returning to theaters,” the Yellowstone star writes in the post. “I couldn’t be more excited that we all get to re-experience this film and the magic that happened when Whitney stepped in front of the camera.”