Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford Snubbed From 50 Greatest Actors of All Time List

A new 50 Greatest Actors of All Time list is suspiciously missing two high-profile names. Empire recently polled readers for their top 50 list, coming out in their February 2023 issue, and Harrison Ford and Kevin Costner were noticeably absent.

Now, this could be attested to a younger voting demographic who just don’t care about Ford or Costner, or don’t know about them and their work. Still, those two are also big names right now. Costner is the star of the ever-popular “Yellowstone,” while Ford just debuted as Jacob Dutton on “1923,” another prequel to “Yellowstone.”

Those who did make the list are household names like Heath Ledger, Christian Bale, Denzel Washington, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, and Viola Davis. Additionally, frequent Akira Kurosawa collaborator Toshiro Mifune and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan were featured. Old Hollywood received a shoutout as well: Humphrey Bogart, Buster Keaton, and Greta Garbo made the list alongside the others.

Not only is Harrison Ford missing, but his “1923” co-star Helen Mirren is absent from the list as well. She’s had a long and storied career that keeps getting better with age, yet she didn’t make the cut. Additionally, the late comedy legend Robin Williams is also missing. A Top 50 Greatest Actors of All Time list without Mrs. Doubtfire herself? It should be illegal.

Voters choose all of these names, though. So, it’s interesting to see where readers’ minds go when asked about the latest and greatest. For example, recent breakout star Florence Pugh made the cut, but not Audrey Hepburn or Steve Buschemi.

Taylor Sheridan Reveals More Details About His Harrison Ford-Led Series ‘1923’

After premiering to amazing numbers, we recently learned that “1923” will be taking a break only to come back for…season two?

Taylor Sheridan says no, actually. But, the show will be returning after a short break, but only as the second half of the season, not season two.

“Well, it’s really the second half of the season,” Sheridan explained when asked recently when the show is shooting the second season. “This one is different than ‘1883’ where I had the whole thing blocked out in my head. This one, I had no idea what I was going to do.”

So, the first eight episodes of “1923” are done, and the second set of eight will come after a break. Similar to how “Yellowstone” season 5 is breaking the season up into two parts, so is “1923.”

Sheridan then explained the call he made to Paramount, letting them know the journey with this storyline had to continue. “Which is probably the greatest call they ever got,” he admitted. “Hey, I need to make more episodes to finish this story. I need to do this in two blocks. An eight-episode block and a second eight-episode block to wrap this up.”