Kevin Costner Honors MLB’s ‘Field of Dreams’ Games This Week With Moving Tribute to Ray Liotta

Kevin Costner paid tribute to his Field of Dreams co-star, Ray Liotta, with a post on Tuesday. This week, Major League Baseball returns to the site of the 1989 film for an annual game. The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs meet for this year’s game at the field in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday. Many of Ray Liotta’s former co-stars have paid tribute to the late actor in the months since his death. Costner recalls a memorable time with “Shoeless Joe Jackson” and is hopeful for a future together.

In honor of @MLB at Field of Dreams this week, I wanted to share some memories from the movie but more importantly remember the amazing Ray Liotta. ‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’ will be out there will all of us for a great night of baseball in the fields of Iowa. pic.twitter.com/U6ADN8iQxM — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) August 9, 2022

“In honor of @MLB at Field of Dreams this week, I wanted to share some memories from the movie, but more importantly, remember the amazing Ray Liotta. ‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’ will be out there will [sic] all of us for a great night of baseball in the fields of Iowa,” Costner posted to his Kevin Costner and Modern West band account.

The annual event in Iowa was scheduled to begin during the pandemic, but it was postponed. It began last year with a matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankess.

It’s not played on the actual field from the movie. That field couldn’t reach MLB standards without significantly changing the property. So an additional field was built in the cornfields about 500 feet away. It’s sort of a “home-away-from-home” for the White Sox, as the new field is designed similarly to their legendary Comiskey Park.This year’s national broadcast begins at 6:15 p.m. on Fox on Thursday.

The Reds unveiled their throwback uniforms for the contest. Check it out below.

Likewise, the Cubs shared their throwbacks.

The Cubs jerseys are from their 1927-29 seasons. The Reds are from their 1919 season.

Kevin Costner’s Baseball Legacy

Kevin Costner is attached to the game of baseball because of his iconic roles in Field of Dreams and Bull Durham. He also later starred in For Love of the Game. In the latter, Costner portrays an aging pitcher for the Detroit Tigers. The play-by-play voice of the team is the late Vin Scully. Scully died last week at the age of 94. Check out a memorable clip from the film that saw the broadcaster cross paths with the Yellowstone star.

Upon Scully’s retirement in 2016, Costner said, “The game will not lose its way, but it loses a perspective; a singular voice that managed to capture a boy’s game, played by men at the highest level.”

Nothing is attached to Kevin Costner’s brand more than baseball and Westerns. After the second annual ‘Field of Dreams Game’ on Thursday, he’ll turn his attention to the highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone. The series makes its season debut on Friday, November 13.